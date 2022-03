Yannick Ngakoue had one of his best seasons for the Raiders in 2021. But with Las Vegas’ addition of Chandler Jones, he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2022. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas is expected to trade Ngakoue to Indianapolis. While the full terms of the deal are not yet known, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will head to the Raiders as part of the compensation.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO