ERNEST Shares The Wild Story Of How He Randomly Found His Steel Player On TikTok

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
Delaney Royer

It’s been over three months since Morgan Wallen and ERNEST rocked the country music world with “Flower Shops.”

A steel-soaked beauty of a classic heartbreak country song, it was our introduction to the talent of frequent Morgan Wallen collaborator, Ernest.

Ernest has a written songs for a number of country artists, most notably for Wallen, and has even put out an album or two prior to this one, but with Flower Shops, Ernest has finally put people on notice.

I have to say, I’m really enjoying the album way more than I was expecting to, but I’m all about that steel and this album has a lot of it.

And funny story about that steel player… Ernest found him on TikTok.

In a recent interview with CMT, he shared the wild story about how he found a steel guitar player. While listening to the record before it was released, producer Joey Moi thought it would be a great idea to add some steel guitar into some of his songs.

But finding a steel player would be a tall order.

So, while randomly scrolling through TikTok one night, he found this kid named Chandler Walters, riffing on a Josh Turner song… and the rest was history:

“He looks like one of the boys, and he is just playing the steel guitar. He was playing like a Josh Turner intro, and I sent him a message.’ Where are you?’ and he goes’ Nashville,’ and I was like ’OH MY GOD, you’re in my band now.’

He is a fan of me, Morgan, and HARDY. He immediately sent me a video of him playing the steel solo on’ Flower Shops.’ Last year, this kid graduated high school, moved to Nashville, bought a steel guitar, and taught himself how to play.

He has been a guitar player, but he wanted to stick out. Now, he is hopping on our tour bus.

I don’t know how many times that has happened, but that is what it’s all about right there.”

Here’s that Josh Turner lick:

Here’s him on “Flower Shops.”

I’d say that was a win win for both guys.

As much as I find TikTok annoying sometimes, you gotta respect the fact that a young guy got his chance at stardom from the platform.

