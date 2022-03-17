ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs woman charged after Mitchell High School student dies from fentanyl overdose in class

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CO3s_0ehRtNpx00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman is charged with the death of a high school girl who died from a fentanyl overdose while in class.

According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 26-year-old Alexis Nicole Wilkins is accused of selling fentanyl pills to Mitchell High School students in December 2021.

The affidavit says Wilkins sold fentanyl in pill form to two juvenile girls, identified as Juvenile 2 and Juvenile 3, on December 2, 2021.

On December 3, 2021, the teens shared the pills with Juvenile 1, who consumed some of the fentanyl in a bathroom at Mitchell High School.

The affidavit goes on to say Juvenile 1, born in 2006, appeared to have overdosed during class. At the end of class, a teacher activated emergency medical services after Juvenile 1 was seen foaming at the mouth and was unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services and the Colorado Springs Police Department arrived and tried life-saving measures.

Juvenile 1 was taken to a local hospital, where she was later declared dead.

According to court documents, the El Paso County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Juvenile 1, determining the cause of death was "fentanyl intoxication."

Following the teen's death, the affidavit says Wilkins pled guilty to child abuse/negligence in a separate case on December 8, 2021, and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Before this conviction, court documents show Wilkins had been on probation for theft three times since 2016. Her probation was revoked in all incidents.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration , fentanyl is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine.

According to witness reports taken by CSPD, a juvenile witness said Juvenile 1 uses "percs," a nickname derived from brand name Percocet oxycodone tablets, and obtained "percs" from Juvenile 3. A witness also told CSPD they believed the supplier of the Percocet was an older, black woman who came to Mitchell High School.

The affidavit also included statements from Juvenile 3, whose statements were not consistent with information obtained by police in the investigation. Juvenile 3 claims she was in a school bathroom on Dec. 3, 2021, with Juvenile 1 and Juvenile 2. She said while Juvenile 2 had pressured her to use Percocet in the past, she told police she did not use any at the school that day but did hear "snorting" sounds coming from a bathroom stall where Juvenile 1 and Juvenile 2 were.

According to the documents, Juvenile 3 said Juvenile 2 was trying to blame her for Juvenile 1's death.

Juvenile 2's statements given to police on Dec. 3 were also included in the affidavit. According to the court documents, Juvenile 2 said she, Juvenile 3, and Juvenile 1 used Percocet in the bathroom that morning. Juvenile 2 said the drugs hurt Juvenile 3's stomach and she called her mom and eventually went to the hospital.

In an interview with a child forensic interviewer on Jan. 14, 2022, Juvenile 2 admitted she had a history of substance abuse, including methamphetamine, Percocet, cocaine, alcohol, and nicotine products.

In the affidavit, during that interview, Juvenile 2 stated she had been purchasing nicotine and "percs" from an individual she knew as "Lexi."

According to court documents, Wilkins is known by the aliases "Lex" and "Lexii."

The court documents say Juvenile 2 told investigators she and Juvenile 3 met Lexi at the Citadel Mall and bought two blue pills. Juvenile 2 said the pills looked "different and were a lighter blue color" than normal.

The affidavit says following Juvenile 1's death, Juvenile 2 sent a Facebook message to Lexi saying the pills she bought from her caused her friend to die. Juvenile 2 said Lexi did not respond to the message.

The court documents go on to include a search warrant and search of a Facebook account believed to be Wilkins'. In that search, investigators found Wilkins was a member of several Facebook groups centered around drug distribution. The affidavit also says there were hundreds of photographs and posts that display illegal drugs, including pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, and marijuana.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NP0jq_0ehRtNpx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSo4o_0ehRtNpx00

The affidavit also includes Facebook conversations where Wilkins allegedly was dealing fentanyl pills or trying to obtain fentanyl pills.

In the court documents, the FBI special agent states they believe Wilkins was knowingly selling fentanyl pills, as opposed to genuine prescription opioids.

Following physical surveillance at Wilkins's residence in Colorado Springs in February that stretched into March, a judge authorized a search warrant for the defendant's residence. The FBI and CSPD executed a search warrant on March 15.

According to court documents, police and special agents seized more than 100 blue pills marked with "M" and "30" and more than $7,000.

The affidavit says Wilkins was arrested on March 15, and she was taken to the CSPD Police Operations Center (POC). There, the affidavit says Wilkins stated she was unemployed but had been selling fentanyl pills for six months. She went on to say she was unsure if all her pills contained just fentanyl, a mix of Percocet and fentanyl, or just Percocet.

According to court documents, Wilkins was charged with the Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Resulting in Death.

She faces life imprisonment, if convicted.

The post Colorado Springs woman charged after Mitchell High School student dies from fentanyl overdose in class appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

D11 speaks out after a third district student dies of fentanyl overdose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 11 officials spoke out Thursday not as officials -- but as parents -- as they try to prevent more deaths from the local and national fentanyl crisis. Wednesday, KRDO obtained court documents revealing a Mitchell High School student died from a fentanyl overdose in December. Her peers reportedly told The post D11 speaks out after a third district student dies of fentanyl overdose appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: motorcyclist dies following crash on N. Marksheffel Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a motorcyclist involved in a crash Tuesday has died from his injuries. On March 15, CSPD dispatch received a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck. At the scene, officers found that the motorcyclist had been thrown from the The post Colorado Springs Police: motorcyclist dies following crash on N. Marksheffel Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two years since investigators found 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s body

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two years ago Thursday, the search for a missing 11-yer-old from Lorson Ranch came to a bitter end. On March 17, 2020, workers with the Florida Department of Transportation found a suitcase under a bridge just outside of Pensacola, Fla. Inside the suitcase was the body of Gannon Stauch. According The post Two years since investigators found 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s body appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Illegal marijuana grow found in Pueblo West home, estimated street value of $43k

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office discovered an illegal marijuana grow in a Pueblo West home. According to the sheriff's office, detectives with the Special Investigations and Narcotics unit found the grow Tuesday while conducting marijuana compliance investigations at 977 W. Caliente Drive. The sheriff's office says detectives received information of The post Illegal marijuana grow found in Pueblo West home, estimated street value of $43k appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT situation on Pueblo’s eastside, suspects possibly linked to robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says possible suspects from an earlier incident led to a SWAT situation on Pueblo's Eastside. According to police, officers and the SWAT team are at the scene of East 1st St. and North Joplin at a residence. Police told KRDO they've tried to contact the suspects inside The post SWAT situation on Pueblo’s eastside, suspects possibly linked to robbery appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Pawnshop shootout suspects sought

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- It was like a scene from a wild west movie: masked robbers approach a store, and aim their guns, only there were no stand-ins or stunt doubles. El Paso County Sheriff's Detectives are seeking the public's help to find a trio of suspects who targeted a pawn shop in the 300 The post On the Lookout: Pawnshop shootout suspects sought appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID and the brain: Colorado Springs doctors discuss what they’ve seen in patients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two years into the pandemic, we’re getting a better idea at how COVID-19 affects our bodies. While coronavirus started as something people worried about impacting their lungs, we now know the virus doesn’t just stop there. Doctors say even your brain can be affected in detrimental ways. Doctors from Colorado The post COVID and the brain: Colorado Springs doctors discuss what they’ve seen in patients appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hit-and-run leaves Pueblo toddler seriously injured

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are searching for a silver sedan with dark tinted windows after they believe the car was involved in a hit-and-run that left a toddler seriously injured. The incident took place around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Beulah Avenue after hearing reports of a The post Hit-and-run leaves Pueblo toddler seriously injured appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Wilkins
KRDO News Channel 13

Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Colorado Springs Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man with several outstanding warrants for catalytic converter theft was arrested Friday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they received word that 46-year-old, Edward Tuma was near the 300 block of Boulder Place around 7 a.m. Friday. Tuma was identified as being wanted for his The post Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Colorado Springs Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Second suspect convicted in 2020 murder of nurse in Banning Lewis Ranch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A 21-year-old from El Paso County was convicted late Friday for their part in the murder of her boyfriend's mother in 2020. Cohen Heath faced several felony counts in connection with the murder of Bridget Kenner, who was 44 years-old and working as a nurse when she was stabbed The post Second suspect convicted in 2020 murder of nurse in Banning Lewis Ranch appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two fentanyl suspected overdoses in El Paso County so far in 2022

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two El Paso County teens have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses so far in 2022. Dr. Leon Kelly, the El Paso County Coroner, told 9News his office saw five fentanyl overdoses involving juveniles in all of 2021. The youngest was a one-year-old. "Last year in 2021 we lost more The post Two fentanyl suspected overdoses in El Paso County so far in 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo West man accused of theft and bait advertising

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives arrested a Pueblo West man accused of theft after failing to complete a project. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Garland Lee Waldroop has been under investigation since December 2021 after allegations that he agreed to construct four metal buildings for a client, but that work never The post Pueblo West man accused of theft and bait advertising appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fentanyl#Mitchell High School#Medical Services
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: crash after driver goes wrong way on I-25, suspected DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of northbound I-25 was closed Friday morning while police investigated a head-on crash At 1:22 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to an accident on I-25 at mile marker 141. At the scene, police found a two-vehicle collision. According to police, witnesses said a The post Colorado Springs Police: crash after driver goes wrong way on I-25, suspected DUI appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

4th Judicial DA says 2 felony charges should be added to Colorado law

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On March 10, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen testified that the Misdemeanor Reform Act, a legislative law passed in 2021 and now law in Colorado that went into effect on March 1, doesn't address two prevalent crimes in the state. The new law allows for previous felons to escape a The post 4th Judicial DA says 2 felony charges should be added to Colorado law appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Autopsy report finds Kara Nichols died of strangulation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office used dental records to identify 19-year-old Kara Nichols' remains nearly ten years after she vanished, and ruled her cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation. The Coroner's Office released her autopsy report Thursday morning. Based on witness statements, a medical examiner found her The post Autopsy report finds Kara Nichols died of strangulation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRDO News Channel 13

22 felonies linked to Pueblo murder suspect, crime committed while out on parole

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents show that 31-year-old Nicholas Tumblin, who's accused of killing a man and nearly killing another hours later, has 22 felonies charges on his record in four Colorado counties since 2009. The felony charges range from aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft, and a slew of drug distribution and possession offenses The post 22 felonies linked to Pueblo murder suspect, crime committed while out on parole appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to traffic accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a reported traffic accident in Southeast Colorado Springs. According to the fire department, the crash happened at 3375 Knotwood Drive. CSFD said the traffic accident involved trapped parties. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped*29D5 E4,T43375 KNOTWOOD The post Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to traffic accident appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews on scene of house fire near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. The home is near the Citadel Mall on the 500 block of Potter Circle. It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time. KRDO has a crew on the way. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene The post Crews on scene of house fire near Citadel Mall appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: 2 juveniles taken into custody during investigation of attempted extortion, false reporting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were arrested following an investigation into attempted extortion and swatting linked to multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), a high school in the county began receiving calls from an unknown male alleging he would carry out potential threats The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: 2 juveniles taken into custody during investigation of attempted extortion, false reporting appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy