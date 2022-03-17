ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

How this man isn't letting an MS diagnosis slow him down

By Bill Fitzgerald
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mpXp_0ehRtMxE00

RICHMOND, Va. -- This week marks MS Awareness Week which is the perfect time to talk about Central Virginia’s biggest bike riding fundraiser. The Bike MS Colonial Crossroads event starts in Richmond and goes all the way to Williamsburg, then back the next day over the first weekend in June.

On Wednesday, I chatted with my friend Rick Schoepke about this year’s ride and his experience battling MS .

Rick was diagnosed with MS 20 years ago and still rides hundreds of miles every year to raise money to defeat this terrible disease. He says it began with blurred vision in 2002 and after several weeks of tests, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

He says he began riding soon thereafter and that the community of riders he sees every year gives him hope.

Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2022 is a two-day event with multiple starting points. Bikers could start in Richmond at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 and ride 75 or 100 miles to Williamsburg. Bikers also have the option to start in Smithfield at 7:30 a.m. and ride the 75 or 100-mile option to Williamsburg.

There is also a 26-mile in Williamsburg that starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Both return rides to Richmond and Smithfield depart the Doubletree Hotel at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

If you would like to register for one of the June 4 or 5 rides, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
City
Smithfield, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#This Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy