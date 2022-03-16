ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed Raises Interest Rates For First Time In Four Years

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Setting interest rates in 2022 is akin to a high-wire stunt straight out of Mission: Impossible . Running interference is skyrocketing inflation in an economy still recovering from one global crisis (the pandemic) while shouldering the seismic ripples of the next (Russia's invasion of Ukraine).

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve announced its plans to tackle the challenge, which include raising interest rates for the first time since 2018 and penciling in further increases later this year. An outcome that surprised no one, yet still managed to send equities skyward.

You're Piquing My Interest

The core thrust of yesterday's news was, by all accounts, pedestrian: Fed officials approved hiking the central bank's benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%. From there, the Fed signaled rate increases at its six remaining meetings this year, which would bring the rate to 1.9% by the end of 2022.

Just a few months ago Fed officials were evenly split on the need for an interest rate hike at all in 2022. Since then, the median estimate for US GDP growth moderated from 4% at the end of last year to 2.8% currently (hardly the change that would portend a rise in rates).

But that was one war and one global energy crisis ago, and the Fed is attempting to strike a delicate balance between slowing white-hot inflation -- currently at a 40-year high of 7.9% -- and not unduly interfering with economic growth. Yesterday's announcement made it clear who the real enemy is:

  • The decision showed "the Fed is quite concerned about inflation," said Bob Michele, chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management.
  • Fed officials revised its inflation forecasts, and not in the way you may have hoped: The median year-end estimate for core inflation, the Fed's metric that excludes food and energy, increased from December's 2.7% projection to 4.1%.
  • The Fed also touched on plans to reduce its balance sheet, which ballooned to $9 trillion amid the pandemic. Last week, it had already ended its long-running asset-purchase stimulus program.

Bank Shot: The S&P 500 had been up about 1.3% in anticipation of the Fed's announcement, and climbed another 0.3% immediately after. But big lenders quickly emerged as big winners. The KBW Bank Index jumped 3.6% Wednesday. Bank of America gained 3.1%, while JPMorgan and Citigroup saw their best single-day performances since January 2021.



Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is Raising Rates Into A Recession

The Fed may be one and done when it comes to rate hikes. It's too late for the Fed to step in now to regain control of inflation. The Fed will now be raising rates into slowing growth. It may be even worse than just slowing growth because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests no growth thus far into the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Us Federal Reserve#Inflation#Us Gdp Growth#The Daily Upside#The Us Federal Reserve#Fed
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

BoE to lift Bank Rate on Thursday, inflation to peak in Q2

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is almost certain to increase borrowing costs on Thursday, nearly all economists polled by Reuters said, marking the third consecutive meeting where it has raised Bank Rate as it continues its exit from pandemic-related support. Like most central banks the BoE...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed hikes interest rates, signals aggressive fight to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year in a pivot from battling the coronavirus pandemic to countering the economic risks posed by excessive inflation and the war in Ukraine.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Explainer: What Federal Reserve Rate Hikes Actually Do

If you've been following the stock market at all these past few months, you've likely heard about the "rate hikes" being cooked up over at the Federal Reserve. It's a short, technical-sounding phrase, but when it comes from the mouth of a Federal Reserve chair, it can move markets and strike fear or relief into the hearts of investors.
BUSINESS
Reuters

History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Fears over the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift have combined with geopolitical uncertainty to push the S&P 500 into a correction this year, yet historical data suggests tighter monetary policy has often been accompanied by solid gains in stocks. That offers a glimmer of good news to...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. money markets bet on higher, earlier terminal fed funds rate

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - A key money market indicator is now pricing U.S. interest rates peaking at a higher level than previously forecast, as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will prioritise stamping out inflation over fretting about risks to economic growth. As war in Ukraine sparks renewed commodity...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

High Risk Of Half-percentage-point Fed Rate Hike In 2022, Economists Say

There is a high risk the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by half a percentage point sometime this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also upgraded their inflation outlooks and said they may have to do so again. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent the price of...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Asian markets rise ahead of Fed decision on rate hike

TOKYO — Asian shares rose Wednesday as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy. jumped 1.6% in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200. XJO,. +1.10%. added 0.9% and South Korea’s Kospi. 180721,. +1.44%. gained 0.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng.
WORLD
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy