More ‘poop train’ rail cars found at Adamsville landfill, according to documents

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Efforts continue to bring back ‘poop trains’ full of treated human waste to an Adamsville landfill, according to recently filed documents obtained by CBS 42.

in 2017 and 2018, the controversial practice drew national attention as trains hauled in the waste from treatment plants in New York and New Jersey.

While en route to Big Sky Environmental in Adamsville, some railcars with the waste were left idle on tracks in Alabama communities, leading neighbors to complain about odors and flies. After public uproar, the trains appeared to stop coming until recently.

In late January, CBS 42 called the Alabama Department of Environmental Management with questions after receiving tips about a new railyard at the Big Sky facility.

After our call , ADEM performed an inspection on February 1st and the following day, issued a ‘notice of violation’ because the use of a railyard was not approved under the landfill’s current permit.

Documents stated ADEM inspectors found empty railcars at the railyard and that Big Sky representatives reported disposing the waste in the permitted landfill.

As a result of the notice of violation, Big Sky was told to stop using the railyard until a minor modification to it’s permit was approved by ADEM.

Despite the February 2nd violation, CBS 42 learned more rail cars full of waste were found at the facility during a subsequent inspection on February 15th.

According to ADEM documents , department personnel noted 6 railcars at the railyard that had recently been received with waste material.

Big Sky representatives told ADEM that the rail cars were already en route to Alabama before the landfill received the notice of violation for use of the railyard on February 2nd.

ADEM wrote Big Sky a letter asking for answers to follow-up questions about the shipments.

In Big Sky’s response , submitted through LaBella Associates, the company said that Big Sky was notified of a ‘test run’ for an initial shipment and that it can take two to three weeks to arrive at the landfill.

Through ADEM documents, Big Sky also said it was working with the shipper, Environmental Protection and Improvement Company (EPIC) to remove the railcars from the site and reaffirmed other waste shipments en route had been diverted. It’s unclear where the railcars are now.

EPIC is a rail transportation company for Synagro, a company that advertises waste recycling and biosolids treatment. The EPIC logo was also seen on the rail cars shipped during 2017 and 2018.

In Big Sky’s response to ADEM’s questions, it included an email from the Synagro Rail (EPIC) VP Elliot Pomeranz to Big Sky representatives dated February 15th. In the email, EPIC affirmed it sent the railcars to Big Sky, but redirected subsequent shipments after being notified there was a requirement to cease operations.

Pomeranz also wrote that EPIC: ‘will continue to do so until such a time that your minor permit modification is in place, and you can resume offloading operations. Any cars arriving at your facility were shipped prior to the notice to suspend shipping. Looking forward to resuming operations once you are compliant and able.’

In February, CBS 42 reported that in late 2021 and early 2022, several out-of-state wastewater treatment plants were approved to send waste to Big Sky Environmental. Neighbors fear all of the recent activities point to a ‘poop train’ return.

“The smell, the flies, deteriorated the quality of life in the surrounding areas of this landfill,” said Charles Nix, the Mayor of West Jefferson.

West Jefferson is about 10 minutes from Big Sky Environmental in Adamsville. Nix has been fighting against hauling in the waste for years now.

“Anything that another state doesn’t want to put in their state, they’re going to send it to Alabama. We’re going to be come the dumping ground of the country and that is frightening,” said Nix.

Since it’s difficult to stop the sale and transportation of the material under the interstate commerce act, Nix believes a recently passed law will allow Jefferson County leaders to tax the waste so that it will no longer be profitable.

Nix also hopes ADEM will be able to ensure the public’s protection with additional enforcement.

“I know there is more regulations. They’re supposedly not going to bring as much as they did before. They’re not going to be allowed to use it like they did before, but still to bring the biosolids. Big Sky proved in 2017 and 2018 that they were not capable of receiving and disposing of biosolids,” said Nix.

CBS 42 reached out to Big Sky several times for a response or a statement, but did not hear back.

An ADEM spokesperson confirmed that Big Sky had submitted an application to modify the permit so it could use the railyard. ADEM continues to review the application.

There will be a public comment period for the public to weigh in before ADEM makes a permitting decision.

