Target Range middle school students partner with writing coaches for research papers

By Skylar Rispens
Missoulian
 1 day ago

For the last two years, middle school students at Target Range have gotten extra help on their papers from volunteers with the Writing Coaches of Montana. Jennie Belcourt’s eighth graders recently met with coaches to help them write argument research papers, where topics range from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to...

Montana State
