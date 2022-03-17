Redesign of South Philadelphia's FDR Park gets boost from state

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The plan to redesign FDR Park in South Philadelphia got a boost on Tuesday when the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources kicked in a half-million dollars toward the effort.

The master plan — including natural areas, lakes, a 5K trail, a 30-foot overlook, water sports and athletic fields, among other amenities — is expected to cost $250 million.

The city is doing the work in phases and is tackling the entryway first.

The DCNR grant — amounting to 1% of the budget for Phase 1 of the plan — will go toward rehabbing an old guardhouse into a welcome center, building what's described as a "destination" playground and revitalizing Pattison Lagoon.

“This is a great day in FDR Park,” said Parks Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell , adding that the project very much depends on the collaboration of many partners.

“DCNR's commitment to this park cannot be overstated. We were only able to achieve what we have achieved at FDR because of the great partnership we have with the state and the city and our non-profit partners working together to deliver big things for South Philadelphia.”

The complete master plan was developed after extensive public input. However, the redesign plan has its detractors. During the past two years, some visitors have gotten attached to the former golf course that closed just before the pandemic and, left to its own devices, returned to a wild state. They want it left that way.

But the Welcome Center has broad approval. State Rep. Regina Young, who has secured other state funding for the project, says she sees the 348 acres as Philadelphia's own answer to New York City’s Central Park.

“People talking about being environmental, … if you're talking about the benefits of being outside and recreational, … if you're talking about a multicultural outlet where people can learn and listen and grow together, this is the outlet,” she said.

Karen Harris of FDR's Friends group, which is also contributing to the redesign, goes one better.

“With all the programming and things that we have in store, this is going to be one of the top-notch parks on the East Coast.”

Another potential point of controversy is that the city's bid to host the World Cup offers two custom-built soccer fields in the park, but Ott Lovell says 348 acres is enough space to accommodate a lot of uses.