ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Investigators: man in custody after breaking into Pittsburgh Zoo

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPWIM_0ehRpwQs00

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after an incident at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Wednesday night.

Investigators originally told Channel 11 that a man was running around the Pittsburgh Zoo after hours, going from exhibit to exhibit and hiding from police.

New information from Pittsburgh Police says that the man jumped the gate just before 8 p.m. and began running towards the animals.

According to a statement released from the zoo, the man was apprehended with no injuries and was removed from the premises.

The zoo says that all animals, personnel, and property are safe.

“As part of our extensive safety protocols, the Zoo conducts regular drills for emergency situations to keep animals and guests safe. We responded quickly and we had the right people here to take action: security and animal care staff. Everybody did everything right,” says Dr. Jeremy Goodman, President & CEO of the Zoo.

The zoo will continue with standard operations tomorrow, according to their statement.

Pittsburgh Police says that no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Stolen guns, suspected drugs seized during raid at bar in Uptown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Stolen guns and suspected drugs were seized Wednesday during a raid at a bar in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood, Channel 11 News learned Friday. Pittsburgh police, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Enforcement and the Allegheny County Health Department all raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Fifth Avenue, which is steps away from Duquesne University and PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Florida man accused of stealing 18 turtles worth $30,000

ESTERO, Fla. — A Florida man is behind bars after deputies said he stole 18 turtles worth $30,000. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jermaine Wofford, 47, was booked Friday on a larceny-grand theft charge in connection with the incident, which occurred at Turtle Source in Estero.
ESTERO, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Baby abandoned in Louisiana field found alive

BATON ROUGE, La. — An 8-month-old baby was found alive after being abandoned in a field in Baton Rouge, authorities said. Baton Rouge Fire Department officials told WAFB that the child’s mother had arrived at the fire station Tuesday, experiencing a medical issue. As she was being treated, she mentioned that she had a baby, who was not present with her at the fire station.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Pittsburgh Police#Channel 11
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
77K+
Followers
97K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy