Investigators: man in custody after breaking into Pittsburgh Zoo

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after an incident at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Wednesday night.

Investigators originally told Channel 11 that a man was running around the Pittsburgh Zoo after hours, going from exhibit to exhibit and hiding from police.

New information from Pittsburgh Police says that the man jumped the gate just before 8 p.m. and began running towards the animals.

According to a statement released from the zoo, the man was apprehended with no injuries and was removed from the premises.

The zoo says that all animals, personnel, and property are safe.

“As part of our extensive safety protocols, the Zoo conducts regular drills for emergency situations to keep animals and guests safe. We responded quickly and we had the right people here to take action: security and animal care staff. Everybody did everything right,” says Dr. Jeremy Goodman, President & CEO of the Zoo.

The zoo will continue with standard operations tomorrow, according to their statement.

Pittsburgh Police says that no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

