Senate remap splits several voting areas in Kansas, moves forward

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The redistricting battle in Kansas continues, as the state takes up Senate and House redistricting maps.

A new voting map, called “Liberty” is making waves, splitting up several highly populated areas across Kansas. The state senate recommended the bill be passed on Wednesday, after a lengthy debate .

Senator Richard Hilderbrand, the Republican Senate Majority Whip who sits on the senate redistricting committee, told Kansas Capitol Bureau that he supports the map.

“For me, I like it… my district looks okay,” Hilderbrand said. “You’re going to have the usual people that’ll say they’re being gerrymandered out…”

Kansas lawmakers are tasked with redrawing lines this year, but not all are in support of the latest GOP-backed proposals. The Liberty map splits up parts of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence and Kansas City.

Some are worried how the new lines will impact voters in upcoming elections. Senator Ethan Corson, a democrat from Fairway who also sits on the redistricting committee, said, while his district may not be a concern, he is worried about urban areas that could be included with more rural parts of the state.

“I think the populations in those urban and suburban areas have different interests and concerns than our rural neighbors and all of those folks need to have representatives who are dedicated to their interest,” Corson said.

Corson gave several examples of districts that could be impacted, including the Johnson county, near the KCK metro area.

“Senate District Number 9, for example, now is split up among four different counties,” Corson said. “So we could have a situation where, of the ten senators from Johnson county, four of them potentially could live outside the county.”

Despite pushback in a hearing on the bill Wednesday, the map is moving forward. Ultimately, the state Supreme Court will have to approve of the final version.

Hilderbrand, along with other Republican senators, are defending their efforts to even out the population, something that has to be done as more people move to urban areas.

“Unfortunately, with population shifts and changes, districts have to change.”

