FAYE: Which Texas team has best chance at Final Four?

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears signals to his players during a timeout during the second half of the college basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on February 16, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) (John E. Moore III, Stringer / Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a perfect bracket, recent history says you better have a team from Texas in your Final Four.

Last year, Baylor and Houston met in the national semifinals before the Bears ended up taking the championship trophy back to Waco. In 2019, Texas Tech was in the title game, falling just short to Virginia in overtime.

So which team is best positioned to make a run through the bracket and arrive in New Orleans for this year’s Final Four? There are six schools to choose from that enter the tournament as a wide variety of seeds.

I’ll examine each Texas team’s potential path, then give my actual Final Four picks. Predicting college basketball games in March is always a fool’s errand, but I’ll give it my best.

Baylor a top seed again

It makes since to start with the defending national champion. Baylor is once again a No. 1 seed, and will begin the tournament on Thursday afternoon against Norfolk State. Let’s just assume the Bears get by that game without too much trouble.

While looking at Baylor’s part of the bracket, I think there are some tough matchups moving forward. A potential meeting with Marquette or North Carolina would wait next. I think either of those high-scoring teams could give Baylor problems.

A Sweet 16 game between Baylor and UCLA certainly sounds fun. If the Bears were to get by that, they’d most-likely face either Kentucky or Purdue in the Elite Eight. To me, that feels like a very tough road to the Final Four.

I was actually a bit surprised to see Baylor receive a No. 1 seed, especially after being upset by Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament. The Bears have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, but they obviously have last year’s tournament experience to fall back on.

Houston is hot

It’s been an under-the-radar season so far for Houston, but I don’t think anyone can afford to sleep on the Cougars coming off a Final Four appearance last season.

Houston won the American Athletic Conference tournament with a very strong showing against Memphis, then earned a No. 5 seed on Selection Sunday. The Cougars face UAB on Friday night in what looks to be one of those pesky 5, 12 matchups in the first round.

It’s tough to tell what would come next for the Cougars if they beat UAB. They could potentially meet Illinois in the second round, and the Sweet 16 matchup would be against top-seeded Arizona.

Houston’s situation seems a lot like Baylor’s to me. The Cougars have missed Marcus Sasser with a foot injury, but still had a very successful season. However, Houston’s path also looks quite difficult.

No. 9 seed TCU is also in this South side of the bracket. The Horned Frogs get Seton Hall on Friday night in the first round. I like Jamie Dixon as a coach, but his tournament track record is not great.

I don’t see TCU making it through the first weekend.

Another Red Raiders run?

If Texas Tech can get through the first few founds, I think there’s some potential here for a deep run. The Red Raiders enter as a No. 3 seed, and will face Montana State on Friday afternoon in San Diego.

I liked what I saw from Texas Tech in the Big 12 tournament. They picked up convincing wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma before falling to Kansas in the title game. (I really like Kansas, but more on that later.)

The Red Raiders haven’t missed a beat under new coach Mark Adams. They rank second nation wide in defensive efficiency, and can smother teams for long stretches.

I like Tech in a potential second-round game against Alabama, but then things would get more difficult in a West region that features Duke and Gonzaga.

The one worry I have about this Tech team is playing away from home. The Red Raiders went 18-0 in Lubbock this season, but that means nothing in a neutral-site tournament format. Defense usually travels, so we’ll see if that’s the case with Texas Tech.

First-round exit for Longhorns?

Speaking of Texas Tech, let’s talk about Chris Beard’s University of Texas squad. The Longhorns are a No. 6 seed matched up with Virginia Tech in the first round.

Although this is a 6, 11 pairing, I think it’s very evenly matched, and Vegas thinks so too. Texas is a one-point favorite for Friday afternoon’s game.

Texas is another team that is very hard to score against, ranked near the top 10 in defensive efficiency. Problem is, I just can’t trust them to consistently make shots.

Not to mention Virginia Tech comes in as one of the hottest teams in the country after winning the ACC title with victories over North Carolina and Duke.

Forget the Final Four. I have Texas being bounced in the first round.

The mid-majors

The NCAA tournament actually started on Tuesday when two mid-major programs from Texas battled in the First Four. Texas Southern got the best of Texas A&M-Corpus Christ in a close game all the way through.

It was the third First Four win for Texas Southern in the last five seasons, but No. 1 seed Kansas awaits on Thursday night.

I like the First Four games in Dayton, but I don’t see Texas Southern having any sort of chance against a Kansas team that feels like a Final Four team to me.

Final Four prediction

I started this column by saying recent history shows you should pick a Texas team in your Final Four. So of course, I will end it by not picking a Texas team in my Final Four.

Baylor, Houston and Texas Tech could all certainly make a splash. I wouldn’t be completely shocked by any of them advancing to New Orleans. However, I think all three teams will run up against bad matchups against superior opponents.

I like Kansas to come out of the Midwest region, Kentucky out of the East, Tennessee from the South and Gonzaga from the West.

March Madness is here, so let the bracket busting begin.

