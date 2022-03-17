ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Henderson: Here's 5 tips for talking to children about war

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 1 day ago

You can’t log in to social media or turn on the television without seeing news of the war waging against Ukraine from Russia. It is a difficult conversation for adults, but how do you explain something like this to your children?

Children are very perceptive and pick up their social cues from the adults in their lives, so it is critically important that when addressing this and other difficult topics, you do so in a manner and tone that is age appropriate. It is essential to give your children a safe space to express their concerns and fears and ask questions.

You aren’t expected to know all the answers as the information available is ever-changing. But your children will appreciate knowing that they can come to you.

Here are some recommendations for having difficult conversations.

Focus on the helpers

Children need to see people helping other people. Find news stories or examples that show acts of kindness and courage where people are helping others. Ask your child if they would like to help the children impacted by the war.

Find a family-friendly volunteer opportunity where your children can see how their actions make a difference for others. Children need to know that there are people helping each other with acts of courage and kindness.

Doing something, no matter how small, can often bring great comfort. See if your child would like to participate in taking positive action. Perhaps they could participate in a fundraising effort for a local relief organization.

Doing something, no matter how small, can often bring great comfort.

Encourage compassion and understanding

You likely have strong opinions about the war. But when talking with your children, it is important to put your personal feelings aside and give them the time to express their concerns. Rather than focus on the “bad people” or the “evil acts,” try instead to focus on having compassion and understanding for the families forced to flee their homes.

Be sure that any information you are sharing is accurate and age-appropriate for your child. They will have questions, and it is important to reassure them that they are safe.

Your kids may hear things at school or with their friends that conflict with your family’s personal beliefs. Remind them that bullying or being bullied is not acceptable and that they should tell you or an adult if they are experiencing anything that makes them uncomfortable.

End your conversation with a question

Make sure that your child is not feeling anxious or concerned when you end the conversation. Ask a couple more questions about how they are feeling and if there is anything else they want to know. Pay attention to their body language.

You know your child best. If they are breathing differently, avoiding eye contact, or other activities are out of the norm, check in with them again. Remind them that you are there to listen and that they can come to you no matter what.

Take a break with device-free time

It is impossible to keep your children from hearing and seeing news about the war. But you can limit their time on their devices and create device-free time as a family. That goes for the adults, too.

Taking a break from social media and online news sites, as well as traditional news outlets, will provide a much-needed respite from the barrage of information.

It’s important to respond appropriately to your children’s curiosity and anxiety and validate their feelings. Let them know that you are also concerned and that they can always come to you.

Lorrie Henderson is president and CEO of Jewish Family & Children’s Service. JFCS is a nonprofit, non-sectarian organization providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds. Learn more at jfcsaz.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Larry Magid: Talking with kids about the war in Ukraine

Whether it’s via TV, radio, or the internet, kids and teens, just like adults, are learning about what’s happening in and around Ukraine, and many are likely. concerned, worried or even scared. Talking and listening to kids. How parents and other adults respond can have a big impact...
KIDS
The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
WLNS

Mondays for Moms: How to talk about the war with kids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Talking to your kids about war isn’t easy. The images are hard to see and hard to explain and news can cause feelings such as fear, sadness, anger and anxiety. Children always look to their parents for a sense of safety and security – even more...
LANSING, MI
KVIA ABC-7

Local child psychiatrist gives tips to parents on how to talk to kids about war

EL PASO, Texas –  About one week since Russia launched a large-scale invasion on Ukraine, more than 2,000 civilians in Ukraine have been killed, according to Ukraine's emergency service. This leaves parents across the world questioning how to explain to their kids what's going on. ABC-7 spoke with Dr. Sarah Martin, Child psychiatrist at Texas The post Local child psychiatrist gives tips to parents on how to talk to kids about war appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War
abc27 News

Mommy Minute: Talking to kids about war

Kids may feel uneasy about the war in Ukraine. In some cases, they may have questions about things they have seen and heard. Dr. Vanessa Jensen, a pediatric psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, says it’s best to keep it simple when talking to young children. “It’s far away and that’s something that grown-ups do,” she […]
KIDS
Grazia

How To Talk To Your Children About The Conflict In Ukraine

What’s the best way to talk about the current situation?. ‘The way you communicate with your child during times of uncertainty is crucial. It’s important to be honest because if you tell your child something that is not true, it may harm your relationship and their sense of stability at a time when stability is exactly what they need. Hold a balance between acknowledging that these news events are serious but explain that many countries are working together to sort it out. It will also be important to note that day to day, your child’s life will be the same as it always was. And of course, show empathy for the families that are under threat and vulnerable.’
KIDS
WHYY

Ukraine’s children and the trauma of war

How will Ukraine’s children survive the trauma of this war? Many of them are witnessing horrific violence, have or will lose loved ones, are watching their homes and cities destroyed. So far a million have been forced to flee and resettle in unfamiliar places with different language and culture. Forty percent of the world’s refugees are children and many children also still live in conflict zones, unable to escape.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
30Seconds

How to Talk to Kids About War: A Clinical Psychologist Shares Tips for Parents on Talking About Ukraine With Children & Teens

Parents need to talk to their children about war because it's an unfortunate reality of life. Children don’t have the cognitive or emotional ability to fully understand and make sense of the information they (over)hear. When a child isn’t given context and information in a way they are able to grasp, their minds often create very unrealistic and scary situations with them at the center of conflict.
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Installs Hidden Camera in Son's Bedroom

When does curiosity cross the line into criminal territory?. Parents are meant to do all they can to protect their children from harm. They may instill rules, put boundaries in place, and even create restrictions in regards to technology or privileges. With that said, when children become adults at 18, they no longer need to follow the orders of their parents. But what if a parent is hell-bent on controlling their child to the bitter end?
qhubonews.com

Talking to Your Teens About War

B shelters, and children touring their bombed-out cities. But just because they have access to these media doesn’t mean they are fully equipped to think critically about it. As an adult, you can help by providing a more critical lens, as teens tend to take everything on social media at face value.
KIDS
TODAY.com

Pediatricians can be hurtful when talking about kids' weight. Here's how to handle it

When Stephanie’s daughter, who was adopted, was about 6, a nurse practitioner said something odd about the girl’s weight during a visit to the pediatrician’s office. “She looked at my daughter’s BMI (body mass index) — and both my daughters were in the room with me — and she said, ‘So do you know any history about her origin story?’ and I said, ‘You mean the adoption? Sure, we met her birth mother,’” Stephanie, who requested her last name not be used to protect her now-teen daughter, told TODAY Parents. “(She said), ‘Do you know how her birth mother got pregnant with her? I mean, was it rape or incest?’”
WEIGHT LOSS
Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
150
Followers
392
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy