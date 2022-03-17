ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Henderson: Here's 5 tips for talking to children about war

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 1 day ago

You can’t log in to social media or turn on the television without seeing news of the war waging against Ukraine from Russia. It is a difficult conversation for adults, but how do you explain something like this to your children?

Children are very perceptive and pick up their social cues from the adults in their lives, so it is critically important that when addressing this and other difficult topics, you do so in a manner and tone that is age appropriate. It is essential to give your children a safe space to express their concerns and fears and ask questions.

You aren’t expected to know all the answers as the information available is ever-changing. But your children will appreciate knowing that they can come to you.

Here are some recommendations for having difficult conversations.

Focus on the helpers

Children need to see people helping other people. Find news stories or examples that show acts of kindness and courage where people are helping others. Ask your child if they would like to help the children impacted by the war.

Find a family-friendly volunteer opportunity where your children can see how their actions make a difference for others. Children need to know that there are people helping each other with acts of courage and kindness.

Doing something, no matter how small, can often bring great comfort. See if your child would like to participate in taking positive action. Perhaps they could participate in a fundraising effort for a local relief organization.

Doing something, no matter how small, can often bring great comfort.

Encourage compassion and understanding

You likely have strong opinions about the war. But when talking with your children, it is important to put your personal feelings aside and give them the time to express their concerns. Rather than focus on the “bad people” or the “evil acts,” try instead to focus on having compassion and understanding for the families forced to flee their homes.

Be sure that any information you are sharing is accurate and age-appropriate for your child. They will have questions, and it is important to reassure them that they are safe.

Your kids may hear things at school or with their friends that conflict with your family’s personal beliefs. Remind them that bullying or being bullied is not acceptable and that they should tell you or an adult if they are experiencing anything that makes them uncomfortable.

End your conversation with a question

Make sure that your child is not feeling anxious or concerned when you end the conversation. Ask a couple more questions about how they are feeling and if there is anything else they want to know. Pay attention to their body language.

You know your child best. If they are breathing differently, avoiding eye contact, or other activities are out of the norm, check in with them again. Remind them that you are there to listen and that they can come to you no matter what.

Take a break with device-free time

It is impossible to keep your children from hearing and seeing news about the war. But you can limit their time on their devices and create device-free time as a family. That goes for the adults, too.

Taking a break from social media and online news sites, as well as traditional news outlets, will provide a much-needed respite from the barrage of information.

It’s important to respond appropriately to your children’s curiosity and anxiety and validate their feelings. Let them know that you are also concerned and that they can always come to you.

Lorrie Henderson is president and CEO of Jewish Family & Children’s Service. JFCS is a nonprofit, non-sectarian organization providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds. Learn more at jfcsaz.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

9 tips to stop you from passing on your anxieties to your kids

From an early age, the only behavior kids see is what their parents are doing. As a result, it’s common for children to grow up with similar behavioral characteristics to their mother and father. So, how can parents ensure they are passing along the right things and staying away...
KIDS
96.5 KVKI

8 Insider Secrets Everyone Who Cruises Should Be Aware Of

Communication is the key to a successful business, heck it’s the key to a successful relationship and life too. How we let others know our intentions or desires seems to have an awful lot to do with our happiness. That same communication can also help us steer clear of dangerous or awkward situations.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Parents of Criminals Like Anna Delvey Learn to Let Go

Blaming parents for their offspring's criminality is misguided. Children often become criminals despite their parents' efforts. Psychological survival of the parent may require a "divorce" from their child. The highly popular Netflix series, Inventing Anna, is about a “German heiress” who turns out to be a master con artist, “Anna...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War
The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Black to the Roots: Reclaiming Spirituality to Promote Self-Care

Historically, spirituality has accounted for the resiliency and survival of the Black community. Whitewashed narratives have attempted to erase the Black identity from spirituality. Restoring and accessing Black spirituality can prove to have a positive impact on improving Black mental wellness. This post was written by Jatawn Tickles, MA, Jasiah...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WLNS

Mondays for Moms: How to talk about the war with kids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Talking to your kids about war isn’t easy. The images are hard to see and hard to explain and news can cause feelings such as fear, sadness, anger and anxiety. Children always look to their parents for a sense of safety and security – even more...
LANSING, MI
abc27 News

Mommy Minute: Talking to kids about war

Kids may feel uneasy about the war in Ukraine. In some cases, they may have questions about things they have seen and heard. Dr. Vanessa Jensen, a pediatric psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, says it’s best to keep it simple when talking to young children. “It’s far away and that’s something that grown-ups do,” she […]
KIDS
SHAPE

Signs of Emotional Manipulation That Everyone Should Know

When someone is emotionally manipulated by a partner, family member, or friend, it may not immediately trigger a lightbulb "aha!" response — it may take some time before you begin to recognize the relationship as unhealthy or toxic. Emotional manipulation is sneaky (think: someone making you feel bad about a decision you made, so they can instead get you to do what they want) because it can show up in all kinds of behaviors that aren't overtly negative. The nuances of emotional manipulation make it difficult to pinpoint when someone is being manipulated or its impacts.
MENTAL HEALTH
Kansas City Star

Advice for parents: Here’s how to talk to kids about the Olathe school shootings

The shooting at Olathe East High School on Friday will leave a lot of children asking questions — and parents need to listen, medical experts say. Let their questions be your guide to how much information to give them, the National Association of School Psychologists advises. Keep in mind that children could hear parents’ conversations about the shooting, so adults should limit angry comments that could easily be misunderstood,
OLATHE, KS
Grazia

How To Talk To Your Children About The Conflict In Ukraine

What’s the best way to talk about the current situation?. ‘The way you communicate with your child during times of uncertainty is crucial. It’s important to be honest because if you tell your child something that is not true, it may harm your relationship and their sense of stability at a time when stability is exactly what they need. Hold a balance between acknowledging that these news events are serious but explain that many countries are working together to sort it out. It will also be important to note that day to day, your child’s life will be the same as it always was. And of course, show empathy for the families that are under threat and vulnerable.’
KIDS
CBS 46

Tips for talking to kids about the war in Ukraine

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash along I-85 northbound leaves 3 people dead, all lanes closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use the Buford Spring Connector to Buford Highway as an alternative route. Kids in Cumming start community lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CUMMING, GA
Joel Eisenberg

When a Grieving Adult Child Cuts Off a Dying Parent’s Family and Friends From Communication

Studies say the most common reason regards the child’s desire to assume the mother or father’s remaining time for themselves, their siblings, and/or the remaining parent. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for anypotential grief-related issue that requires attention.
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
304
Followers
403
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy