Thunder vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) play against the San Antonio Spurs (43-43) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 120, San Antonio Spurs 122 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
SGA on his right ankle soreness: “I’m just gonna take it day-by-day, try to manage it. I want to play as many games as I can throughout this stretch of the season. With that being said, I have to be smart.” – 1:41 AM
Five takeaways from a fun one in San Antonio, where SGA’s brilliance overshadowed a late-game blunder: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 1:39 AM
Darius Bazley on SGA: “I know when people watch the game, they’re probably like, ‘Dang, dude is nice,’ but I’m having the same thoughts in the game. He gets whatever he wants.” – 1:28 AM
Lonnie Walker on game-winner in Spurs-Thunder: ‘Even if I had the starting five and the referees on me, it was going up’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/17/lon… – 12:41 AM
The triple take: Spurs 122, Thunder 120
1. Pop didn’t let his team off the hook for a poorly played win.
2. Lonnie Walker might have found his NBA niche, just in time to get paid.
3. Pencil in Richardson as a starter from here on out. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 12:21 AM
Spurs are back in the 11th spot in the West (win % better than POR), two games back of the Pels in the loss column for 10th.
San Antonio plays New Orleans on Friday and again next Saturday. They also play the Blazers three more times down the stretch. This will be interesting. – 11:56 PM
Soon-to-be restricted FA Lonnie Walker on if he thinks he’s opened some eyes: “I am not too worried about after the season, what I am going to do, what is going to happen next. I am just playing for my teammates, myself, coach Pop, & trying to get into that play-in, honestly.” – 11:55 PM
SGA on his ankle: “I felt good tonight. I’ll just take it day by day and try to manage it. Try to play the game that I love for as long as I can.”
SGA was questionable to play tonight and then goes out and scores 34 points. – 11:52 PM
SGA said he didn’t realize the Thunder had a five-on-four when he pulled up for a deep three with 34 seconds left.
He was going for a two-for-one, and he also said he thought the game was tied. The Thunder was down 119-118 at the time. – 11:51 PM
SGA: “Poku was great tonight on both ends of the floor.”
Game recognize game. pic.twitter.com/IgKiW70Emq – 11:49 PM
Great win! Let’s keep it going on Friday! 👏
#GoSpursGo | @Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/s8rDLDsI3k – 11:48 PM
📊Final Stats
DJ: 26p | 12a | 9r | 4s
KJ: 22p | 6r | 6a | 2s
Lonnie: 20p | 2r | 2a
JRich: 17p | 7r | 3a
Jak: 15p | 14r
Zach: 7p | 4r
Primo: 6p | 4r
Tre: 4p | 2a
Devin: 3p | 3a
Jock: 2p pic.twitter.com/yPOhOVVe5m – 11:42 PM
Lonnie said Josh Richardson predicted he would wind up with the ball in his hands and hit the game-winner. Richardson confirmed it before adding that he might have a future as a fortune teller.
A reporter said, “Or as an analyst.”
“Never know,” Richardson said. – 11:33 PM
Bazley on SGA’s 9-of-9 third quarter: “I don’t know what got into him.” – 11:31 PM
“Might be my post career — telling fortunes.”
Josh Richardson said he saw Lonnie hanging his head a little after OKC’s last basket that gave them the lead, so he told him he was gonna make the game-winner. Walker confirmed this, an important note. – 11:23 PM
With the win the Spurs move back up to 11th out West.
They’re now 2.5 games behind the Lakers for 9th and 1.5 games behind the Pelicans for 10th. – 11:22 PM
Pop was pleased that Primo was disciplined while trying to attempt to pressure SGA a bit on his desperation shot from the corner at the end.
‘It was a ridiculously hard shot to make, so what he did best was not foul him, to be perfectly honest with you.” – 11:16 PM
The Spurs improve to 5-18 when allowing 120 points on defense – 11:15 PM
SGA: another 30 pointer, making it 9 of 11 (plus a 29 pointer) since the All Star Break
Poku: an almost game winning block + an almost game winning layup
Baze: three of his four career best scoring games have been back to back to back
Last second loss
Chet/Jabari odds ⬆️
🤌🏻 – 11:12 PM
The Spurs scored a new season high 57 points from the 3PT line.
The previous season high was 54 points – 11:12 PM
The Spurs improve to 15-9 as favorites, 20-5 when leading by 15 points, and 17-17 when winning or tying the 3PT line. – 11:09 PM
Pop thought OKC played great, his team, not so much.
“They moved better than we did. They were more aggressive. We made 3s, and it bailed us out. But we were not bailed out by good basketball. The 3s bailed us out, and Lonnie made a hell of a shot at the end.” – 11:09 PM
Tough finish for OKC but some great moments. SGA was incredible (34-6-8 on 14-22 shooting), Poku (16 on 5-7 shooting) played great defense on Murray to force a miss and smartly leaked out for a go-ahead layup and Bazley had 25 on 9-16 plus 9 rebounds. – 11:04 PM
Keldon Johnson last 6 games:
23.7 PPG
7.7 RPG
50.9 FG%
It’s not a fluke. He’s been averaging 20/6 since February 1. pic.twitter.com/nLxLGBXcYf – 11:04 PM
Lottery Race Update: Never underestimate a Sam Presti team’s ability to tank as OKC claims buzzer-beating defeat, will be a game away from top lottery odds after Thurs night. Standings:
1. Houston 17-52
2. Orlando 18-52
3. Detroit 18-51
4. Oklahoma City 20-49
5. Indiana 23-47 – 11:03 PM
“We made 3s and it bailed us out. We were not bailed out by good basketball.”
Despite the win, Pop was adamant the Thunder outplayed the Spurs. Tough to argue. – 11:02 PM
Lonnie says on that final shot, the original play was for Murray. The Thunder defended it well, San Antonio improvised and Lonnie got the shot off from three.
He said he knew if he caught the ball, he was going to shoot it. – 11:02 PM
Big team win tonight!
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/OcgwIvWTSw – 11:01 PM
“Give all the credit to OKC, I thought they were great. We made 3s, they bailed us out.” – Though the Spurs got the win, Pop said the three ball is what helped San Antonio hold on – 11:00 PM
Dejounte Murray in 2022:
24.1 PPG
8.4 RPG (3rd among guards)
10.0 APG (3rd in NBA)
2.2 SPG (1st in NBA)
He had 26/9/12/4s tonight. pic.twitter.com/CCNzwICtM9 – 11:00 PM
Really good defense from Primo on SGA to seal it. Good win? Bad win? Not for me to judge. – 10:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
dang pic.twitter.com/LNhwwssI8q – 10:54 PM
Despite the loss in San Antonio, Aleksej Pokusevski’s contribution was big in the last 2 mins.
-3/3 free trhows (tied the game 117-117)
-contested Keldon Johnson’s dunk (Johnson missed it)
-gave the Thunder a 1-point lead with a layup (120-119)
16pts/6rebs/5-7fg #thunderup – 10:54 PM
SPURS WIN! SPURS WIN! SPURS WIN!
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/DFz9bXY4uO – 10:53 PM
The Spurs hold on to defeat the Thunder by 2 – 10:52 PM
Thunder MVP: Lonnie Walker IV – 10:51 PM
20 point night for Lonnie Walker IV after he hits the clutch 3.
Spurs by 2 with 1.3 seconds left – 10:51 PM
How about that, Lonnie Walker? – 10:50 PM
4.8 left in the game!
SAS 119, OKC 120 – 10:49 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski scored the last 5 points of the Thunder. They’re up by 1, 4,8” to go. Another one great performance by Poku! #thunderup – 10:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
POKU FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/4jGx0CMkEs – 10:47 PM
Chaos is how I would describe the last minute in San Antonio. – 10:46 PM
16 points for Poku
3 clutch free throws and now he just made the go-ahead layup for OKC
Thunder by 1, 4.8 seconds left
Spurs ball – 10:46 PM
Poku tied the game in San Antonio. #ThunderUp – 10:43 PM
Darius Bazley has scored 25+ in three straight games. – 10:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
bench unit made it a one-possession game! pic.twitter.com/9fyiGkBc0v – 10:37 PM
The Thunder enter 14-19 in crunch time (23rd) and the Spurs enter 11-21 in crunch time (29th). – 10:36 PM
20 point night for Keldon Johnson
15 points from three
2 paint points
2 mid-range points
1 point from the FT line
Spurs by 3 – 10:34 PM
SGA set a Thunder franchise record by opening the second half shooting a perfect 9-of-9 from the field. His 20 third quarter points were one shy of his career-high.
Superstar. – 10:33 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set a Thunder franchise record by opening the second half shooting a perfect 9-of-9 from the field. His 20 third quarter points were one shy of his career-high. – 10:33 PM
The Vit Krejci game. – 10:32 PM
Tie score with 7 1/2 minutes to go. Spurs determined to make this interesting and they have. – 10:30 PM
That Spurs 16 point lead is gone.
Game reset at 106 all – 10:30 PM
SGA’s nine straight field goals to open a second half is a Thunder record, per Thunder PR. His 20 points in a quarter was a season high, and one shy of his career high. – 10:30 PM
END Q3 | SAS 98, OKC 91
With 23 points and 12 assists, Dejounte Murray has his 35th double-double of the season. Jakob Poeltl is No. 2 on the Spurs with 23. – 10:22 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s third quarter: 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting pic.twitter.com/VVP1OZM6Nd – 10:22 PM
3Q: Spurs by 7
OKC takes the 3Q 35-30
Spurs +24 from three
Thunder +18 from paint and mid-range combined pic.twitter.com/PTBxn5GNzp – 10:21 PM
Spurs lead OKC 98-91 heading into the fourth. It wasn’t the prettiest close to a quarter you’ve ever seen, but at least they’re up. – 10:21 PM
HOLY COYOTE!!!
@Lonnie Walker throws it down🔥 pic.twitter.com/is3R3ApExE – 10:19 PM
Zach Collins picked up his team-leading fourth technical foul.
He has appeared in 16 games. – 10:18 PM
Wrote this morning OKC probably doesn’t boast a player who can set the AT&T Center scoring record, and I stand by that.
But SGA has 28 late in the third. Another inductee into the “Opponents Who Have Scored 40 on the Spurs” club is possible. – 10:16 PM
SGA has been brilliant tonight.
He’s got 30 on 13-of-18 shooting with 2:24 to play in the third. Also has seven assists, four rebounds and three steals. – 10:15 PM
30 points for SGA and there’s still 2 mins left in the 3Q pic.twitter.com/j1LjJs6iPs – 10:15 PM
With 5 made 3-pointers, Keldon Johnson is one shy of matching his career high (twice, most recently at Atlanta on Feb. 11). – 10:13 PM
Keldon Johnson now with 18 points, 15 from three.
Defenders continue to back off him and then close out too late on his 3s
Spurs by 16, their new largest lead – 10:11 PM
21 point night for Dejounte Murray
9 points from three
8 points from the FT line
4 paint points
Spurs by 13 – 10:06 PM
Spurs are a plus-27 from 3-point range in the third quarter, one of the rare nights they are winning that area of the floor going away.
Big factor in their 86-73 lead. – 10:05 PM
Shai has it working from the midrange. – 10:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
no tears left to cry 😢
@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wNlGPAlvOE – 10:02 PM
KJ from deeeeeep!
4️⃣ triples on the night for the Mustang! pic.twitter.com/Rvjk9Avfh0 – 9:58 PM
The Spurs enter 19-5 when leading by 15 points in a game.
Keldon’s got 15 points, with 12 from three – 9:55 PM
Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Thunder
– Spurs are shooting well from three
– If they go cold, they have efficient paint scoring to rely on
– Thunder are also scoring well in the paint pic.twitter.com/mfLpxkjiaA – 9:51 PM
Really nice finish to the half, something the Spurs haven’t been able to say as often as they’d like this season. A 17-5 run over the last 3:38 fueled mostly by Lonnie and Keldon 3s. – 9:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
He froze 😂 my guy hasnt moved for 40 mins pic.twitter.com/75i0IWrPOQ – 9:39 PM
Half: Spurs by 12
The big difference in this game? San Antonio outscoring OKC 30-15 from the 3PT line.
Keldon, Lonnie, and Murray have 21 combined points from three pic.twitter.com/1Y9E1jl9V7 – 9:39 PM
Spurs and Thunder were tied at 51. A flurry of four 3-pointers in the final 3:12 of the second quarter — two apiece from Walker and Johnson — helped the Spurs open up a 68-56 edge at the break. A little bit more breathing room. – 9:38 PM
El Cuatro heating up 🔥
back-to-back triples for @Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/vV1BDXr1yc – 9:38 PM
Zach for THREEEEEE👌 pic.twitter.com/jXkufIm9RH – 9:35 PM
“You feel like you’re not wanted in San Antonio, but then you see how much Boston gave up to pursue you and it’s pretty exciting.”
As he adjusts to a new team, city, and system, Derrick White is everything the Celtics need: si.com/nba/2022/03/16… – 9:35 PM
In light of the 3 that Zach Collins just sank, here’s what Josh Richardson had to say about him this morning:
“I want him to shoot more threes. When he is at the top of the key and he is open, he can shoot it. Just don’t be shy.” – 9:34 PM
Really nice game from Aleksej Pokusevski so far. – 9:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
c’est magnifique 🇫🇷
#ThéoMaledon | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/uF9yP7SkKR – 9:32 PM
The Thunder have erased the Spurs’ 11 point lead.
Game reset at 51 all – 9:31 PM
The Spurs are reallllly messing around with an OKC team that showed up with about half its roster. – 9:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Top 15 moments in ARCO Arena 👑
No. 3: Kevin Martin’s clutch game-winner vs the Spurs in the 2006 playoffs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w67fiFI0qj – 9:30 PM
🗣PRIMOOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pgxX4YO2Ri – 9:29 PM
Right now the Spurs and Thunder are tied in paint scoring, 3PT line scoring, and mid-range scoring.
The only reason the Spurs have a 3 point lead – 3 more made free throws
SA led by 11 earlier in this game – 9:28 PM
All of these free throw attempts are making me experience time dilation. One hour in San Antonio feels like 4 years to me. – 9:23 PM
10 points in the first half for Dejounte Murray
6 points from three
2 paint points
2 points from the FT line
Murray with the pull-up three after the defense went under on the screen – 9:14 PM
END Q1 | SAS 37, OKC 29
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
oooooooh that’s tuff
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Fp2PJrExQ3 – 9:12 PM
1Q: Spurs by 8
Spurs almost put up 40 in the opening quarter.
Spurs are outscoring OKC from three 12-3 pic.twitter.com/8fc86edPTi – 9:11 PM
🎯 @Dejounte Murray 🎯 pic.twitter.com/qgbz28js8d – 9:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
STRAIGHT to it 😤
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/HIDOqR0CNu – 9:04 PM
FOUR POINT PLAY‼️
@Josh Primo pic.twitter.com/r3LdmyRsft – 9:02 PM
Spurs doing that thing where they are giving up a ton of free throws, seven in the first seven minutes including and-1 opportunities on 3-straight OKC trips.
Spurs still lead 25-21, but foul shots keeping Thunder around. – 9:00 PM
The Spurs are averaging exactly one foul per minute. Poeltl and Keldon Johnson already have two. – 8:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
stop it 💥
pop it 💥
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MEWN8tEh0X – 8:56 PM
Halftime Hustle Stats:
Ahmad Caver- 16 points, 7 assists
Sean McDermott- 13 points (5-6 shooting)
Santi Aldama- 11 points, 3 steals
Reggie Hearn- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Shaq Buchanan- 7 points, 3 rebounds
Hustle shot 62% from field and 43% from deep – 8:53 PM
Among the Thunder’s injured players, Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Derrick Favors are on the bench in San Antonio. – 8:50 PM
Through four minutes, Spurs lead 14-4. Thunder still looking for its first bucket. – 8:49 PM
The Spurs enter 23-10 when leading by 10 points in a game.
This is their first time leading by 10 since March 7 against the Lakers. – 8:49 PM
Jakob Poeltl has shown he can punish the undersized Isaiah Roby inside. Unfortunately, Poeltl will have to hit the bench after picking up two quick fouls. – 8:46 PM
JRich getting things started 💪 pic.twitter.com/D4fdwcaQPe – 8:44 PM
Daigneault on it being hard to keep SGA (ankle soreness) off the floor: “He’s not defiant, ever. He’s a great collaborator in the organization on everything, but loves to play and wants to compete.” – 8:41 PM
Sean McDermott wasting no time in his first game in Southaven. He’s got 13 points on 5-6 shooting, 3-4 from deep – 8:37 PM
OKC: SGA, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Richardson, Johnson, Poeltl – 8:36 PM
Another night of fun in the DA as we take on OKC! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for your chance to win $50 in Spurs Pay! ➡️ https://t.co/ySoPbZ2rGm pic.twitter.com/WsXGVw7iuT – 8:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
WHOLE SQUAD getting warm 🔥🔥🔥
@NickAGallo ➡️ @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/cCeU16JaI0 – 8:33 PM
There was a time when a Spurs-Thunder matchup in mid-March would have been one of the hottest tickets of the year at the AT&T Center. This one does not appear to be headed that direction.
Manu and Tony are in the building, however. – 8:30 PM
Hustle lead 39-31 at the end of the first quarter. Really fun return to Southaven for the Hustle, with Ahmad Caver totaling 9 points and 4 assists in the quarter. Pons and McDermott both with 7 a piece.
Carsen Edwards with 17 points in the first for SLC – 8:24 PM
a man of the people 🖤
#SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/LzXZ56nGxW – 8:23 PM
KAT’s last four games…
@ ORL: 3 fouls in first quarter
@ MIA: 3 fouls in first quarter
@ SAS: 5 total fouls
Tonight v. LAL: 2 fouls in first four minutes – 8:21 PM
midweek starters 🔥
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/bYpYW6RvZf – 8:17 PM
When it comes to playing with an edge, or as coach Gregg Popovich puts it “bringing the nasty,” Josh Richardson and Zach Collins are throwbacks to #Spurs‘ chippy players of yore.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:59 PM
The other night in the loss to Minnesota the Spurs finally got the wide open 3 to go into the basket: pic.twitter.com/pSB6EFe9c5 – 7:54 PM
Pop on Tre Jones:
“He’s solid, solid, solid, and he’s a competitor on top of that. Nobody competes harder than he does. So when you combine those two characteristics, it makes him really valuable for us…As he progresses…he’s just going to have a better and better career.” – 7:44 PM
Quick write-up on McDermott expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to injury: projectspurs.com/doug-mcdermott…
-Spurs are a +3.2 pp/100 per CTG with Richardson in starting 5
– if Doug does miss rest of season, he finishes season as one of most efficient shooters on team – 7:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
gray for today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/23oZohQfID – 7:36 PM
Asked about Pop become the all-time regular season wins king, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault praised Pop for having done it without making any moral compromises. 1/2 – 7:25 PM
Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams are both on the floor warming up tonight. Signs of progress in their rehabs. – 7:16 PM
SGA is playing vs the Spurs tonight. – 7:12 PM
Mark Daigneault said of Aleksej Pokusevski “the game has slowed down for him offensively, he has made quicker and simpler decision.” Said “our team style, he has looked good” – 7:10 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) will play tonight, per Daigneault. He was listed as questionable. – 7:07 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play today. – 7:07 PM
Per Coach Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE tonight against the Spurs. – 7:07 PM
JUST IN: Spurs announce Doug McDermott expected to miss rest of the regular season due to ankle injury. McDermott has played in 51 games, averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 42% from 3-point range in first season with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GAKiA6xYfy – 6:59 PM
Doug McDermott will miss the remainder of the regular season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, Spurs announced.
“He has been important the whole year,” Pop said. “We hate to lose him down the stretch when we are in the position we are in.” – 6:55 PM
Full update of McDermott from Spurs:
Grade 3 right ankle sprain
Expected to miss the rest of the regular season – 6:54 PM
Spurs forward Doug McDermott has suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and is expected to miss the rest of the season. – 6:54 PM
Spurs are saying Doug McDermott has a Grade 3 ankle sprain and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. – 6:47 PM
Doug McDermott will miss the rest of the regular season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, Spurs say – 6:47 PM
“He’s going to be out for a while.” – Coach Pop says of Doug McDermott.
Per Spurs, McDermott is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a grade 3 ankle sprain – 6:46 PM
Before tonight’s Thunder-Spurs game, a Q&A with Sam Presti on Gregg Popovich.
Here’s Presti’s favorite memory of Pop: https://t.co/29imHR92a9 pic.twitter.com/igAu4Gcwq7 – 6:46 PM
KJ and DJ have both scored 30+ points in the same game twice this season 🪣
Last two pairs of Spurs teammates to do that in the same season: Tim Duncan/Tony Parker and Sean Elliott/David Robinson
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Zm8VGj8U9C – 6:01 PM
The 1336 Coach Pop NFT Collection auction ends TOMORROW!
Get your bids in for these historic and unique #NFTs featuring a hand-drawn play with a digital signature from Coach Pop. All proceeds benefit @safoodbank!
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat will honor Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame induction during Friday’s home game against the Thunder. Bosh, obviously, is expected to be in attendance for the game. – 4:48 PM
Chris Bosh will honored at Friday’s Heat-Thunder game, with the Heat commemorating his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame (which means some mending on his retired jersey banner). – 4:47 PM
You hear us talk all the time but now it’s your chance to give us your thoughts.
Join me at the Pelicans pre-game happy hour for sports media networking with a panel discussion before the Spurs game on March 26th
Special ticket required, please use: https://t.co/CsIH2L2bPE pic.twitter.com/9ULhzjTAAV – 4:44 PM
The Warriors have re-called James Wiseman from the GLeague. Bob Myers mentioned he hopes Wiseman plays possibly on Sunday against the Spurs after the team gets in a couple practices. pic.twitter.com/DbpbaTw5z5 – 4:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In its first stop on the three-game road trip, OKC takes on the Spurs for the fourth and final time of the season looking to even the season series after the Spurs took the last matchup before the All Star Break.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/gA4sF10cNL pic.twitter.com/x41p9QIrON – 3:30 PM
Comments / 0