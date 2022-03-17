ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) play against the San Antonio Spurs (43-43) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder 120, San Antonio Spurs 122 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA on his right ankle soreness: “I’m just gonna take it day-by-day, try to manage it. I want to play as many games as I can throughout this stretch of the season. With that being said, I have to be smart.” – 1:41 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Five takeaways from a fun one in San Antonio, where SGA’s brilliance overshadowed a late-game blunder: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…1:39 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley on SGA: “I know when people watch the game, they’re probably like, ‘Dang, dude is nice,’ but I’m having the same thoughts in the game. He gets whatever he wants.” – 1:28 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lonnie Walker on game-winner in Spurs-Thunder: ‘Even if I had the starting five and the referees on me, it was going up’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/17/lon…12:41 AM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The triple take: Spurs 122, Thunder 120

1. Pop didn’t let his team off the hook for a poorly played win.

2. Lonnie Walker might have found his NBA niche, just in time to get paid.

3. Pencil in Richardson as a starter from here on out. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 12:21 AM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs are back in the 11th spot in the West (win % better than POR), two games back of the Pels in the loss column for 10th.

San Antonio plays New Orleans on Friday and again next Saturday. They also play the Blazers three more times down the stretch. This will be interesting. – 11:56 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Soon-to-be restricted FA Lonnie Walker on if he thinks he’s opened some eyes: “I am not too worried about after the season, what I am going to do, what is going to happen next. I am just playing for my teammates, myself, coach Pop, & trying to get into that play-in, honestly.” – 11:55 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA on his ankle: “I felt good tonight. I’ll just take it day by day and try to manage it. Try to play the game that I love for as long as I can.”

SGA was questionable to play tonight and then goes out and scores 34 points. – 11:52 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA said he didn’t realize the Thunder had a five-on-four when he pulled up for a deep three with 34 seconds left.

He was going for a two-for-one, and he also said he thought the game was tied. The Thunder was down 119-118 at the time. – 11:51 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA: “Poku was great tonight on both ends of the floor.”

Game recognize game. pic.twitter.com/IgKiW70Emq11:49 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Great win! Let’s keep it going on Friday! 👏

#GoSpursGo | @Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/s8rDLDsI3k11:48 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

📊Final Stats

DJ: 26p | 12a | 9r | 4s

KJ: 22p | 6r | 6a | 2s

Lonnie: 20p | 2r | 2a

JRich: 17p | 7r | 3a

Jak: 15p | 14r

Zach: 7p | 4r

Primo: 6p | 4r

Tre: 4p | 2a

Devin: 3p | 3a

Jock: 2p pic.twitter.com/yPOhOVVe5m11:42 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Lonnie said Josh Richardson predicted he would wind up with the ball in his hands and hit the game-winner. Richardson confirmed it before adding that he might have a future as a fortune teller.

A reporter said, “Or as an analyst.”

“Never know,” Richardson said. – 11:33 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Bazley on SGA’s 9-of-9 third quarter: “I don’t know what got into him.” – 11:31 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

“Might be my post career — telling fortunes.”

Josh Richardson said he saw Lonnie hanging his head a little after OKC’s last basket that gave them the lead, so he told him he was gonna make the game-winner. Walker confirmed this, an important note. – 11:23 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

With the win the Spurs move back up to 11th out West.

They’re now 2.5 games behind the Lakers for 9th and 1.5 games behind the Pelicans for 10th. – 11:22 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop was pleased that Primo was disciplined while trying to attempt to pressure SGA a bit on his desperation shot from the corner at the end.

‘It was a ridiculously hard shot to make, so what he did best was not foul him, to be perfectly honest with you.” – 11:16 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs improve to 5-18 when allowing 120 points on defense – 11:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA: another 30 pointer, making it 9 of 11 (plus a 29 pointer) since the All Star Break

Poku: an almost game winning block + an almost game winning layup

Baze: three of his four career best scoring games have been back to back to back

Last second loss

Chet/Jabari odds ⬆️

🤌🏻 – 11:12 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs scored a new season high 57 points from the 3PT line.

The previous season high was 54 points – 11:12 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs improve to 15-9 as favorites, 20-5 when leading by 15 points, and 17-17 when winning or tying the 3PT line. – 11:09 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop thought OKC played great, his team, not so much.

“They moved better than we did. They were more aggressive. We made 3s, and it bailed us out. But we were not bailed out by good basketball. The 3s bailed us out, and Lonnie made a hell of a shot at the end.” – 11:09 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Tough finish for OKC but some great moments. SGA was incredible (34-6-8 on 14-22 shooting), Poku (16 on 5-7 shooting) played great defense on Murray to force a miss and smartly leaked out for a go-ahead layup and Bazley had 25 on 9-16 plus 9 rebounds. – 11:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Keldon Johnson last 6 games:

23.7 PPG

7.7 RPG

50.9 FG%

It’s not a fluke. He’s been averaging 20/6 since February 1. pic.twitter.com/nLxLGBXcYf11:04 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Lottery Race Update: Never underestimate a Sam Presti team’s ability to tank as OKC claims buzzer-beating defeat, will be a game away from top lottery odds after Thurs night. Standings:

1. Houston 17-52

2. Orlando 18-52

3. Detroit 18-51

4. Oklahoma City 20-49

5. Indiana 23-47 – 11:03 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

“We made 3s and it bailed us out. We were not bailed out by good basketball.”

Despite the win, Pop was adamant the Thunder outplayed the Spurs. Tough to argue. – 11:02 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Lonnie says on that final shot, the original play was for Murray. The Thunder defended it well, San Antonio improvised and Lonnie got the shot off from three.

He said he knew if he caught the ball, he was going to shoot it. – 11:02 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Big team win tonight!

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/OcgwIvWTSw11:01 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“Give all the credit to OKC, I thought they were great. We made 3s, they bailed us out.” – Though the Spurs got the win, Pop said the three ball is what helped San Antonio hold on – 11:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Dejounte Murray in 2022:

24.1 PPG

8.4 RPG (3rd among guards)

10.0 APG (3rd in NBA)

2.2 SPG (1st in NBA)

He had 26/9/12/4s tonight. pic.twitter.com/CCNzwICtM911:00 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Really good defense from Primo on SGA to seal it. Good win? Bad win? Not for me to judge. – 10:57 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

dang pic.twitter.com/LNhwwssI8q10:54 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Despite the loss in San Antonio, Aleksej Pokusevski’s contribution was big in the last 2 mins.

-3/3 free trhows (tied the game 117-117)

-contested Keldon Johnson’s dunk (Johnson missed it)

-gave the Thunder a 1-point lead with a layup (120-119)

16pts/6rebs/5-7fg #thunderup10:54 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

SPURS WIN! SPURS WIN! SPURS WIN!

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/DFz9bXY4uO10:53 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs hold on to defeat the Thunder by 2 – 10:52 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder MVP: Lonnie Walker IV – 10:51 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

20 point night for Lonnie Walker IV after he hits the clutch 3.

Spurs by 2 with 1.3 seconds left – 10:51 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

How about that, Lonnie Walker? – 10:50 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

4.8 left in the game!

SAS 119, OKC 120 – 10:49 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Aleksej Pokusevski scored the last 5 points of the Thunder. They’re up by 1, 4,8” to go. Another one great performance by Poku! #thunderup10:47 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

POKU FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/4jGx0CMkEs10:47 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Chaos is how I would describe the last minute in San Antonio. – 10:46 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

16 points for Poku

3 clutch free throws and now he just made the go-ahead layup for OKC

Thunder by 1, 4.8 seconds left

Spurs ball – 10:46 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Poku tied the game in San Antonio. #ThunderUp10:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley has scored 25+ in three straight games. – 10:38 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

bench unit made it a one-possession game! pic.twitter.com/9fyiGkBc0v10:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Thunder enter 14-19 in crunch time (23rd) and the Spurs enter 11-21 in crunch time (29th). – 10:36 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

20 point night for Keldon Johnson

15 points from three

2 paint points

2 mid-range points

1 point from the FT line

Spurs by 3 – 10:34 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA set a Thunder franchise record by opening the second half shooting a perfect 9-of-9 from the field. His 20 third quarter points were one shy of his career-high.

Superstar. – 10:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set a Thunder franchise record by opening the second half shooting a perfect 9-of-9 from the field. His 20 third quarter points were one shy of his career-high. – 10:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Vit Krejci game. – 10:32 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Tie score with 7 1/2 minutes to go. Spurs determined to make this interesting and they have. – 10:30 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

That Spurs 16 point lead is gone.

Game reset at 106 all – 10:30 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA’s nine straight field goals to open a second half is a Thunder record, per Thunder PR. His 20 points in a quarter was a season high, and one shy of his career high. – 10:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

END Q3 | SAS 98, OKC 91

#GoSpursGo10:23 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

With 23 points and 12 assists, Dejounte Murray has his 35th double-double of the season. Jakob Poeltl is No. 2 on the Spurs with 23. – 10:22 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s third quarter: 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting pic.twitter.com/VVP1OZM6Nd10:22 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Spurs by 7

OKC takes the 3Q 35-30

Spurs +24 from three

Thunder +18 from paint and mid-range combined pic.twitter.com/PTBxn5GNzp10:21 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs lead OKC 98-91 heading into the fourth. It wasn’t the prettiest close to a quarter you’ve ever seen, but at least they’re up. – 10:21 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

HOLY COYOTE!!!

@Lonnie Walker throws it down🔥 pic.twitter.com/is3R3ApExE10:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQakl_0ehRoIAr00

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Zach Collins picked up his team-leading fourth technical foul.

He has appeared in 16 games. – 10:18 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Wrote this morning OKC probably doesn’t boast a player who can set the AT&T Center scoring record, and I stand by that.

But SGA has 28 late in the third. Another inductee into the “Opponents Who Have Scored 40 on the Spurs” club is possible. – 10:16 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA has been brilliant tonight.

He’s got 30 on 13-of-18 shooting with 2:24 to play in the third. Also has seven assists, four rebounds and three steals. – 10:15 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

30 points for SGA and there’s still 2 mins left in the 3Q pic.twitter.com/j1LjJs6iPs10:15 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

With 5 made 3-pointers, Keldon Johnson is one shy of matching his career high (twice, most recently at Atlanta on Feb. 11). – 10:13 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Keldon Johnson now with 18 points, 15 from three.

Defenders continue to back off him and then close out too late on his 3s

Spurs by 16, their new largest lead – 10:11 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

21 point night for Dejounte Murray

9 points from three

8 points from the FT line

4 paint points

Spurs by 13 – 10:06 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs are a plus-27 from 3-point range in the third quarter, one of the rare nights they are winning that area of the floor going away.

Big factor in their 86-73 lead. – 10:05 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai has it working from the midrange. – 10:04 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

no tears left to cry 😢

@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wNlGPAlvOE10:02 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

KJ from deeeeeep!

4️⃣ triples on the night for the Mustang! pic.twitter.com/Rvjk9Avfh09:58 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter 19-5 when leading by 15 points in a game.

Keldon’s got 15 points, with 12 from three – 9:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Thunder

– Spurs are shooting well from three

– If they go cold, they have efficient paint scoring to rely on

– Thunder are also scoring well in the paint pic.twitter.com/mfLpxkjiaA9:51 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Really nice finish to the half, something the Spurs haven’t been able to say as often as they’d like this season. A 17-5 run over the last 3:38 fueled mostly by Lonnie and Keldon 3s. – 9:41 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

He froze 😂 my guy hasnt moved for 40 mins pic.twitter.com/75i0IWrPOQ9:39 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Spurs by 12

The big difference in this game? San Antonio outscoring OKC 30-15 from the 3PT line.

Keldon, Lonnie, and Murray have 21 combined points from three pic.twitter.com/1Y9E1jl9V79:39 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs and Thunder were tied at 51. A flurry of four 3-pointers in the final 3:12 of the second quarter — two apiece from Walker and Johnson — helped the Spurs open up a 68-56 edge at the break. A little bit more breathing room. – 9:38 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

El Cuatro heating up 🔥

back-to-back triples for @Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/vV1BDXr1yc9:38 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Zach for THREEEEEE👌 pic.twitter.com/jXkufIm9RH9:35 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

“You feel like you’re not wanted in San Antonio, but then you see how much Boston gave up to pursue you and it’s pretty exciting.”

As he adjusts to a new team, city, and system, Derrick White is everything the Celtics need: si.com/nba/2022/03/16…9:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

In light of the 3 that Zach Collins just sank, here’s what Josh Richardson had to say about him this morning:

“I want him to shoot more threes. When he is at the top of the key and he is open, he can shoot it. Just don’t be shy.” – 9:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really nice game from Aleksej Pokusevski so far. – 9:34 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

c’est magnifique 🇫🇷

#ThéoMaledon | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/uF9yP7SkKR9:32 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Thunder have erased the Spurs’ 11 point lead.

Game reset at 51 all – 9:31 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs are reallllly messing around with an OKC team that showed up with about half its roster. – 9:31 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Top 15 moments in ARCO Arena 👑            

No. 3: Kevin Martin’s clutch game-winner vs the Spurs in the 2006 playoffs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w67fiFI0qj9:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

🗣PRIMOOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pgxX4YO2Ri9:29 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Right now the Spurs and Thunder are tied in paint scoring, 3PT line scoring, and mid-range scoring.

The only reason the Spurs have a 3 point lead – 3 more made free throws

SA led by 11 earlier in this game – 9:28 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

All of these free throw attempts are making me experience time dilation. One hour in San Antonio feels like 4 years to me. – 9:23 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

10 points in the first half for Dejounte Murray

6 points from three

2 paint points

2 points from the FT line

Murray with the pull-up three after the defense went under on the screen – 9:14 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

END Q1 | SAS 37, OKC 29

#GoSpursGo9:12 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

oooooooh that’s tuff

@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Fp2PJrExQ39:12 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Spurs by 8

Spurs almost put up 40 in the opening quarter.

Spurs are outscoring OKC from three 12-3 pic.twitter.com/8fc86edPTi9:11 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

🎯 @Dejounte Murray 🎯 pic.twitter.com/qgbz28js8d9:11 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

STRAIGHT to it 😤

@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/HIDOqR0CNu9:04 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

FOUR POINT PLAY‼️

@Josh Primo pic.twitter.com/r3LdmyRsft9:02 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs doing that thing where they are giving up a ton of free throws, seven in the first seven minutes including and-1 opportunities on 3-straight OKC trips.

Spurs still lead 25-21, but foul shots keeping Thunder around. – 9:00 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Spurs are averaging exactly one foul per minute. Poeltl and Keldon Johnson already have two. – 8:58 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

stop it 💥

pop it 💥

@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MEWN8tEh0X8:56 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Halftime Hustle Stats:

Ahmad Caver- 16 points, 7 assists

Sean McDermott- 13 points (5-6 shooting)

Santi Aldama- 11 points, 3 steals

Reggie Hearn- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Shaq Buchanan- 7 points, 3 rebounds

Hustle shot 62% from field and 43% from deep – 8:53 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Among the Thunder’s injured players, Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Derrick Favors are on the bench in San Antonio. – 8:50 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Through four minutes, Spurs lead 14-4. Thunder still looking for its first bucket. – 8:49 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter 23-10 when leading by 10 points in a game.

This is their first time leading by 10 since March 7 against the Lakers. – 8:49 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Jakob Poeltl has shown he can punish the undersized Isaiah Roby inside. Unfortunately, Poeltl will have to hit the bench after picking up two quick fouls. – 8:46 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

JRich getting things started 💪 pic.twitter.com/D4fdwcaQPe8:44 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Daigneault on it being hard to keep SGA (ankle soreness) off the floor: “He’s not defiant, ever. He’s a great collaborator in the organization on everything, but loves to play and wants to compete.” – 8:41 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Sean McDermott wasting no time in his first game in Southaven. He’s got 13 points on 5-6 shooting, 3-4 from deep – 8:37 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

OKC: SGA, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby

Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Richardson, Johnson, Poeltl – 8:36 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Another night of fun in the DA as we take on OKC! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for your chance to win $50 in Spurs Pay! ➡️ https://t.co/ySoPbZ2rGm pic.twitter.com/WsXGVw7iuT8:33 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

WHOLE SQUAD getting warm 🔥🔥🔥

@NickAGallo ➡️ @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/cCeU16JaI08:33 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

There was a time when a Spurs-Thunder matchup in mid-March would have been one of the hottest tickets of the year at the AT&T Center. This one does not appear to be headed that direction.

Manu and Tony are in the building, however. – 8:30 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Hustle lead 39-31 at the end of the first quarter. Really fun return to Southaven for the Hustle, with Ahmad Caver totaling 9 points and 4 assists in the quarter. Pons and McDermott both with 7 a piece.

Carsen Edwards with 17 points in the first for SLC – 8:24 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

a man of the people 🖤

#SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/LzXZ56nGxW8:23 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

KAT’s last four games…

@ ORL: 3 fouls in first quarter

@ MIA: 3 fouls in first quarter

@ SAS: 5 total fouls

Tonight v. LAL: 2 fouls in first four minutes – 8:21 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

midweek starters 🔥

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/bYpYW6RvZf8:17 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

When it comes to playing with an edge, or as coach Gregg Popovich puts it “bringing the nasty,” Josh Richardson and Zach Collins are throwbacks to #Spurs‘ chippy players of yore.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…7:59 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The other night in the loss to Minnesota the Spurs finally got the wide open 3 to go into the basket: pic.twitter.com/pSB6EFe9c57:54 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop on Tre Jones:

“He’s solid, solid, solid, and he’s a competitor on top of that. Nobody competes harder than he does. So when you combine those two characteristics, it makes him really valuable for us…As he progresses…he’s just going to have a better and better career.” – 7:44 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Quick write-up on McDermott expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to injury: projectspurs.com/doug-mcdermott…

-Spurs are a +3.2 pp/100 per CTG with Richardson in starting 5

– if Doug does miss rest of season, he finishes season as one of most efficient shooters on team – 7:43 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

gray for today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/23oZohQfID7:36 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Asked about Pop become the all-time regular season wins king, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault praised Pop for having done it without making any moral compromises. 1/2 – 7:25 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams are both on the floor warming up tonight. Signs of progress in their rehabs. – 7:16 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA is playing vs the Spurs tonight. – 7:12 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said of Aleksej Pokusevski “the game has slowed down for him offensively, he has made quicker and simpler decision.” Said “our team style, he has looked good” – 7:10 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) will play tonight, per Daigneault. He was listed as questionable. – 7:07 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play today. – 7:07 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Per Coach Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE tonight against the Spurs. – 7:07 PM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

JUST IN: Spurs announce Doug McDermott expected to miss rest of the regular season due to ankle injury. McDermott has played in 51 games, averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 42% from 3-point range in first season with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GAKiA6xYfy6:59 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Doug McDermott will miss the remainder of the regular season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, Spurs announced.

“He has been important the whole year,” Pop said. “We hate to lose him down the stretch when we are in the position we are in.” – 6:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Full update of McDermott from Spurs:

Grade 3 right ankle sprain

Expected to miss the rest of the regular season – 6:54 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Spurs forward Doug McDermott has suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and is expected to miss the rest of the season. – 6:54 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs are saying Doug McDermott has a Grade 3 ankle sprain and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. – 6:47 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Doug McDermott will miss the rest of the regular season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, Spurs say – 6:47 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“He’s going to be out for a while.” – Coach Pop says of Doug McDermott.

Per Spurs, McDermott is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a grade 3 ankle sprain – 6:46 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Before tonight’s Thunder-Spurs game, a Q&A with Sam Presti on Gregg Popovich.

Here’s Presti’s favorite memory of Pop: https://t.co/29imHR92a9 pic.twitter.com/igAu4Gcwq76:46 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

KJ and DJ have both scored 30+ points in the same game twice this season 🪣

Last two pairs of Spurs teammates to do that in the same season: Tim Duncan/Tony Parker and Sean Elliott/David Robinson

#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Zm8VGj8U9C6:01 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

The 1336 Coach Pop NFT Collection auction ends TOMORROW!

Get your bids in for these historic and unique #NFTs featuring a hand-drawn play with a digital signature from Coach Pop. All proceeds benefit @safoodbank!

@opensea | #PorVida5:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat will honor Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame induction during Friday’s home game against the Thunder. Bosh, obviously, is expected to be in attendance for the game. – 4:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Chris Bosh will honored at Friday’s Heat-Thunder game, with the Heat commemorating his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame (which means some mending on his retired jersey banner). – 4:47 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

You hear us talk all the time but now it’s your chance to give us your thoughts.

Join me at the Pelicans pre-game happy hour for sports media networking with a panel discussion before the Spurs game on March 26th

Special ticket required, please use: https://t.co/CsIH2L2bPE pic.twitter.com/9ULhzjTAAV4:44 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

The Warriors have re-called James Wiseman from the GLeague. Bob Myers mentioned he hopes Wiseman plays possibly on Sunday against the Spurs after the team gets in a couple practices. pic.twitter.com/DbpbaTw5z54:02 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

In its first stop on the three-game road trip, OKC takes on the Spurs for the fourth and final time of the season looking to even the season series after the Spurs took the last matchup before the All Star Break.

@OUHealth Game Day Report

✍️ | https://t.co/gA4sF10cNL pic.twitter.com/x41p9QIrON3:30 PM

