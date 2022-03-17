ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Masks optional in D.C. Public Schools, parents weigh in

By Lex Juarez
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cj6lK_0ehRn33Q00

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — As of Wednesday, March 16, wearing a mask in District of Columbia Public Schools is optional.

The school system made the announcement on Friday, March 11, and received mixed reviews on social media. While there were many people thanking the school system for giving them a choice, others were upset it was becoming an option.

Va. Sen. wants to open state to Ukrainian refugees

Much of the concern came around low vaccination rates among eligible children, as well as ventilation issues that are still present in some schools.

Dania Palanker, who sent her child to school masked, said, “The mask is not and has never been just about her or just about us, and she knows that. We want to try to make it safer if any of her classmates or teachers or staff are immunocompromised or high risk. We want them to be safe in school.”

Another parent, Mourad Moursi, sent both of his children to school without a mask on Wednesday. He said that the choice was due to a number of studies he has read from the CDC as well as those that have been done overseas.

“I’m glad the DCPS is taking the guidance that D.C. Health and the CDC have put forth,” Moursi said.

While the school system is giving people an option when it comes to masks, the messaging was clear that people should respect others decisions around masks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Mechanic dies after being crushed by vehicle at Rivertown Ford

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A accident has claimed the life of a Rivertown Ford employee. A mechanic was killed at the dealership Wednesday, after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the man as Bradley Kastl, age 36. Bryan called Kastl’s death an accidental death. This is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Axios

Mayor says D.C. public schools mask mandate likely to end next week

The mask mandate for D.C. public schools could end as early as next week, Mayor Muriel Bowser told Axios yesterday, a day after the city’s health department scrapped a masking requirement for all schools and childcare facilities. Driving the news: Bowser said that she expects schools chancellor Lewis Ferebee...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

D.C. Beltway becomes a parking lot: 1,000-vehicle People's Convoy fills two lanes of the interstate and brings it to the standstill before they meet with members of Congress tomorrow

The roughly 1,000-vehicle People's Convoy has turned the 64-mile highway surrounding Washington D.C. into a parking lot for the second day in a row. The cavalcade of semi-trucks, recreational vehicles and cars left all lanes of traffic at a standstill multiple times Monday during its loop around the Beltway - the circular stretch of I-495 that connects Virginia, Maryland and D.C. - after some of the trucks practically parked on the highway causing all the cars behind to stop, a DailyMail.com journalist trailing the group reported.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#D C Public Schools#Wdvm#Ukrainian#Dcps#D C Health#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

DC trucker ‘People’s Convoy’ cancels fourth day of Beltway drive protest due to rain

Organisers of the "People's Convoy" protest currently staged in Maryland said the truckers and other drivers would not circle the Beltway today due to rain in the Washington DC region. Brian Brase, a trucker from Ohio who organised the convoy, told the drivers to take a day to rest. He also walked around with a bag to collect monetary donations. The truckers arrived in Maryland on 6 March and spent three days driving around the 64-mile Beltway - I-495 - which surrounds Washington DC. On the first day of the protest near the nation's capital, Mr Brase said that...
PROTESTS
WRBL News 3

ALEA: 11-year-old killed, several others injured in Lowndes County crash involving six vehicles

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A six vehicle crash in Lowndes County, Alabama has claimed the life of an 11-year-old and hospitalized several others. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened on March 13, 2022 on Interstate 65, ten miles east of Hayneville. Officials said the 11-year-old was killed when […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Washington Times

Lawsuit challenges D.C. mask mandate in private schools

A faith-based advocacy group is suing the District of Columbia over the city’s mask mandate on behalf of parents who send their elementary school children to Catholic schools. The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a lawsuit in federal court arguing that Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city government are...
EDUCATION
WRBL News 3

Update: 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe following abduction

UPDATE – According to officials with South Fulton Police Department, Erjahn McLean has been taken into custody custody and baby Cali McClean is safe. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing Georgia girl. According to the Amber Alert, Cali McClean is one year old and was last seen on March […]
SAVANNAH, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington, deaths attributable to the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
DCist

Trucker Convoy Drives Into D.C., Prompting Road Closures

A truck drives past the Bradley Boulevard overpass with a Canadian and American Flag. The convoy of truckers that’s been hanging out in Maryland and riding around area highways for over a week drove into D.C. proper on Monday, causing heavy traffic and closed roadways. I-395, I-695, and I-295...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy