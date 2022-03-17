ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Patrick Williams cleared for full contact

By HoopsHype
 1 day ago
KC Johnson: Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. He’s not on trip. May practice with Windy City.

Source: Twitter @KCJHoop

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball news that you have been waiting to hear … at least for one of them.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/1…10:22 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Patrick Williams will work with Windy City, Toronto is a reach, and then next week is a wait-and-see. – 7:34 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams is fully cleared for contact, per Billy Donovan said.

He is home in Chicago and will spend some time with Windy City ramping up this week. Could be games, could be just practice. No timeline on when he’ll be game ready, but he definitely won’t fly out to PHX. – 7:33 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Patrick Williams cleared for contact, will do some work with @windycitybulls, according to Donovan. #Bulls7:32 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Patrick Williams is cleared for full contact, Billy Donovan says. He could practice with Windy City Bulls as he ramps up – 7:31 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. He’s not on trip. May practice with Windy City. – 7:31 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Patrick Williams cleared for contact. – 7:31 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams coming off the bench, Lonzo Ball sidelined indefinitely, Zach LaVine in and out — Billy Donovan broke down realistic expectations for the final four weeks of the Chicago Bulls season and why adaptability will be key.

chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…11:52 AM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan is “pretty confident” Patrick Williams will return later in March

As for what to expect from the Bulls’ second-year forward, five months removed from a traumatic wrist injury + surgery? No one knows

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…12:41 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bad guy Joe Cowley: Zach is a one-legged player, Ball is still dealing with knee pain, and PWill is a few weeks away, and even then, won’t be counted on for a lot.

Good guy Joe Cowley: He got up and left … nothing for you … – 11:17 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Billy Donovan isn’t viewing Patrick Williams as a savior, and plans on him coming off the bench when he returns … plus some Lonzo Ball news, and it’s not great.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/1…10:02 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Although he doesn’t have a date, Billy said Patrick Williams will be back on the court in March.

The main concern from team staff and doctors is putting Patrick in a position where he won’t get tired or risk a setback while he’s still regaining strength in the hand/wrist. – 8:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Lonzo Ball (left knee) and Patrick Williams (left wrist) are out for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is questionable (left ankle). – 10:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Injury report: Bulls at Kings

Bulls: QUESTIONABLE – Zach LaVine (knee). OUT – Lonzo Ball (knee); Tyler Cook (G League); Malcolm Hill (G League); Marko Simonovic (G League); Patrick Williams (wrist).

Kings: QUESTIONABLE – Justin Holiday (non-COVID illness); Alex Len (back). – 9:31 PM

Rob Schaefer: Bulls don’t have a return date for Patrick Williams yet, but Billy Donovan said he’s pretty sure it will be before end of March Said Williams will play important role, but that if team is fully whole, he prefers to ease Williams in off the bench, given how much time he’s missed -via Twitter @rob_schaef / March 14, 2022

KC Johnson: Patrick Williams did all of practice except the contact portions, per Donovan. Williams does “controlled contact” with player development coaches. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 11, 2022

KC Johnson: Alex Caruso has been cleared for contact and Patrick Williams has been cleared for minimal contact, per Billy Donovan. Both may practice Friday but they need to see how next days of workouts go. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 9, 2022

