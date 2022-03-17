Markets Rally On Powell's Statements (Technically Speaking For 3/16)

If everyone is expecting the worst, it's likely that the better outcome prevails. I was chatting with a friend down in Florida, and knowing my favorite topic is the stock market, he asked me what did I think of the crash. I wasn’t sure what he meant, he added the stock market crash, what did I think? The question took the notion that the market is going to crash as received wisdom. He was asking what I thought the ramifications would be. I said that I didn’t think there would be a crash. That was met with a bit of awkward silence. Other conversations this weekend with friends and acquaintances yielded a certainty that inflation will be intractable and will be a persistent feature of the economic landscape for years to come. I don’t agree, I may have underestimated how long inflation news would persist, but I believe that inflation will begin to recede in mid-May, certainly, none of these conditions portends a crash.

