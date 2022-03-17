ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets Rally On Powell's Statements (Technically Speaking For 3/16)

By Hale Stewart
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fed raised rates and stated it will continue to do so. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1/4 to 1/2 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. Regarding the...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

The Stock Market Has Peaked, S&P 500 Death Cross For The Ides Of March: March 2022 Update

The average of S&P 500 for February 2022 was 4436 (5% down from December 2021 average) and is still 1896 points higher than the corresponding long-term trend value of 2540. This is an update to our series of articles started in 2012 assessing market valuation and estimating forward stock market returns. The most recent previous update was for end of December 2021.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Powell Caps The Rally In Gold

Gold began its rally on January 28. Gold began its rally on January 28, when news broke of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Why would this matter to Gold? Because the Fed historically doesn't like to hike rates into geopolitical tensions. Said simply, the Ukrainian situation reduced the likelihood of rate hikes. Stocks confirmed this too. It was no coincidence that the S&P began its rally to 4600 on January 28 also.
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology (.SPLRCT) and...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Consolidation On The 3-Month Charts (Technically Speaking For 3/10)

Inflation is still running hot. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.8 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.9 percent before seasonal adjustment.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Indexes Are Barely Hanging On (Technically Speaking For 3/14)

The spike in diesel prices is more pronounced than gas prices:. In the U.S., average retail prices have surged above $5 per gallon for the first time ever. In the U.K., it's selling above 1.70 pounds per liter, equal to more than $8.5 per gallon. The surge matters because of the ubiquity of diesel in modern life. As the fuel of transportation, the price rally will hit everyone, adding to inflationary pressures that are already running at a multi-decade high. More than the cost of oil, skyrocketing diesel prices should be the main worry of central banks.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Everyone Is Expecting A Crash, Or Stagflation, So It's Happening - That's Not How It Works

If everyone is expecting the worst, it's likely that the better outcome prevails. I was chatting with a friend down in Florida, and knowing my favorite topic is the stock market, he asked me what did I think of the crash. I wasn’t sure what he meant, he added the stock market crash, what did I think? The question took the notion that the market is going to crash as received wisdom. He was asking what I thought the ramifications would be. I said that I didn’t think there would be a crash. That was met with a bit of awkward silence. Other conversations this weekend with friends and acquaintances yielded a certainty that inflation will be intractable and will be a persistent feature of the economic landscape for years to come. I don’t agree, I may have underestimated how long inflation news would persist, but I believe that inflation will begin to recede in mid-May, certainly, none of these conditions portends a crash.
BUSINESS
