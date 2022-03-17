Hartsdale students to be only all-girl marching band in St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HARTSDALE, Westchester County (PIX11) – The only all-girls marching band in Thursday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is a group of 11 students from Maria Regina High School in Westchester County’s Hartsdale.

“I think that this is a big step in the right direction and that hopefully we can inspire other schools to do the same,” sophomore Amber Korcz said.

What makes this accomplishment even greater is that this is the first year the school even has a marching band.

Gianna Buccieri, a senior, said they started in August.

“When I heard about it, I kind of ended my summer early, but it was worth it because I really love playing with them and marching,” Buccieri said.

The girls performed their final rehearsal in the school’s parking lot on Wednesday before the big day.

Most of them had never played the instruments before joining the band, but their director, Steven Finkelstein, said that isn’t hindering them from performing in one of the most prestigious parades.

“They’re really ambitious,” Finkelstein said. “They’re really smart and they put in the time and the work.”

Emily and Allison Ibarra are twins who play the glockenspiel.

“It’s kind of mistaken by a xylophone, but it’s basically the same thing,” Emily said. “It kind of resembles a piano if you hold it sideways. It’s pretty fun and easy to play with, easy to learn and pick up.”

Anna Parra is the president of Maria Regina High School and said 180 of their fellow students will be lining Fifth Avenue cheering them on.

“We are celebrating our 65th anniversary this year, so this is just a wonderful year for us to be a part of this celebration tomorrow as well,” Parra said.

Finkelstein said being a member of a marching band is a bonding experience and that the girls will remember this and have a connection for the rest of their lives.

