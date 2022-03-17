Drivers runs after pursuit in Chesapeake, Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating after a report of a suspicious vehicle led to a pursuit from Chesapeake into Portsmouth Wednesday morning.

Chesapeake police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a motel on Churchland Boulevard in Chesapeake around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

As officers approached the vehicle, they spoke with the occupants. The car then sped off.

Police initiated a pursuit, which went into Portsmouth and ended on Elliott Avenue.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

The pursuit lasted about ten minutes, police confirmed.

The incident is still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

