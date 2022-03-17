ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills mulls shuttle system

By Aaron Blevins
beverlypress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn hopes of bridging the gap between the “first and last mile,” the Beverly Hills City Council on March 15 directed staff to continue researching a possible shuttle system that would complement the Metro Purple Line Extension. Initiated by Mayor Robert Wunderlich, the shuttle system could connect...

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Canyon News

Beverly Hills Residents Convicted In Capitol Riots

BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, March 3, Dr. Simone Gold, pled guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building-area of the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2020 riots. The complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in the District of Columbia was filed on January 13, 2021. Dr....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
City
West Hollywood, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
MySanAntonio

Strip Malls could solve America's housing crisis

Forget the open road. The true emblem of the contemporary United States is the "stroad" - those high-volume, hybrid arteries that are not quite walkable streets, not quite high-speed roads. Lined on both sides by parking lots and strip malls, they are the commercial lifeblood of conventional suburban development. They may also be the answer to America's housing affordability crisis.
REAL ESTATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Teamsters Local 174 Members Offer to Return to Work at Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel, Cadman Seattle, and Lehigh Cement

Good-faith gesture from Teamsters designed to meet community needs as negotiations continue. TUKWILA, Wash., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a strike by 330 members of Teamsters Local 174 enters its 116th day, the Teamsters today made the decision to care for our communities by offering to return to work at Cadman Seattle, Lehigh Cement, and Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel. This decision will allow some concrete to flow to critical projects in and around Seattle, with a dedicated and professional Teamster workforce operating equipment they know well, including the West Seattle Bridge, Sound Transit, the Convention Center, and the Hwy 520 Bridge. Negotiations for a new contract will continue with each Employer individually until contracts are reached. This includes the three companies whose workers have offered to return to the job.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25

Tenants stunned by apartment rent hikes as high as 30%

Soaring home prices may get all the attention right now, but rent is rising to unheard-of levels this year for many people who don't own homes. Nurses' aide Diamond Trimble just received a letter from her landlord informing her that her rent is about to go up from $650 to $1,035 — more than 30% — in April.
HOUSE RENT
bloomberglaw.com

Prevailing-Wage Overhaul Proposal Set For Official Publication

A U.S. Labor Department proposal (RIN: 1235-AA40) that would alter how the agency enforces and calculates prevailing wages under the Davis-Bacon Act will be officially published Friday in the Federal Register. The proposal announced earlier this month would change how the agency enforces the 1931 law that requires workers to...
U.S. POLITICS
Land Line Media

Trucking Action Plan expected to be unveiled soon

In December, the White House announced the creation of a Trucking Action Plan aimed at making trucking a desirable long-term career. At that time, the administration said it would use the next 90 days to determine administrative and regulatory actions it can take to support quality trucking jobs. The 90-day...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Benzinga

Lawmakers Seek To Enact Rent Control Measures In US: WSJ

Amid rising rental prices, U.S. lawmakers are looking to enact rent control, reviving measures shunned mainly in recent years, to curb the surge in home rental prices, reports Wall Street Journal. According to real-estate broker Redfin Corp, the prices have hit record levels across the U.S and are up about...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy