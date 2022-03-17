Beverly Hills mulls shuttle system

Good-faith gesture from Teamsters designed to meet community needs as negotiations continue. TUKWILA, Wash., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a strike by 330 members of Teamsters Local 174 enters its 116th day, the Teamsters today made the decision to care for our communities by offering to return to work at Cadman Seattle, Lehigh Cement, and Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel. This decision will allow some concrete to flow to critical projects in and around Seattle, with a dedicated and professional Teamster workforce operating equipment they know well, including the West Seattle Bridge, Sound Transit, the Convention Center, and the Hwy 520 Bridge. Negotiations for a new contract will continue with each Employer individually until contracts are reached. This includes the three companies whose workers have offered to return to the job.

