The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday night. The Clippers have been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard the entirety of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Jazz?

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO