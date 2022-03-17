Unemployment rates rise in first month of 2022

MADISON

Unemployment rates rose slightly in January in the region and across Wisconsin after ending 2021 with historic low unemployment rates.

Wisconsin hit a historic low unemployment of 2.8% in December after tying with its previous low rate of 3% in November, according to figures from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. However, the jobless rate slipped back up to 3% for January. That is still an improvement over the January 2021 rate of 4.5%.

Beloit saw its monthly unemployment rate edge up from 3.5% in December to 4% in January, but that also was an improvement from January of 2021 when the rate was 6%.

Beloit had the second highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities in January. Milwaukee and Racine tied for the highest rate at 4.8% in January.

Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 3.5% in January, up from 2.7% in December, but down from 4.9% in January of 2021.

In the Beloit-Janesville Metropolitan Statistical Area, 67,700 individuals were employed in January, which is down from the 68,400 employed in the area in December, according to Department of Workforce Development data.

Madison had the lowest unemployment rate among the largest communities in the state at 1.9% in January, up from 1.4% in December, but down from 3.4% in January of 2021.

Fitchburg had the second lowest unemployment rate in January at 2.1%, up from 1.6% in December, but down from 3.4% in January of 2021.

Among Wisconsin counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in January, up from 2.8% in December, but down from 5.2% in January of 2021.

Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.2% in January, up from 2.2% in December, but down from 4.7% in January of 2021.

Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate in January among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 2.2% in January, up from 1.6% in December, but down from 3.5% in January of 2021.

Adams County had the highest unemployment rate in January at 6.4%, up from 4.6% in December, but down from 8.5% in January of 2021.

Unemployment rates rose in all 72 counties of Wisconsin between December and January. All 35 of Wisconsin’s largest communities also saw unemployment rates rise between December and January.

The national unemployment rate was 4% in January, up slightly from 3.9% in December, but down from 6.4% in January of 2021.