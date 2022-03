The Handbell Ringers of Sun City invite the community to join them in the search for “The Missing Piece,” a performance scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at American Lutheran Church, 17200 N. Del Webb Blvd., and 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Fairway center music room, 10600 W. Peoria Ave.

Tickets, at $5, are available from ringers and at the door.

Email doreenc4488@gmail.com.