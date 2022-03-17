ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

No, it's not about to start raining giant spiders

By NCPA Staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDkZR_0ehRkVXu00

Reading, Pa. -- By this point, most of us have heard the sensational stories about the palm-sized "parachuting spider" that is supposed to start falling from the sky any minute. If you're one of the lucky few who haven't, erase that last line from your memory. Let's start over.

The spiders that people across the east coast have been panicking about are called Joro spiders, a species of orb weaver that naturally occurs in Southeast Asia. Within the United States, Joro spiders were first found in Georgia in 2014 and have yet to cause a spider-pocalypse.

The species has also been spotted in North and South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, with the largest numbers found in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The spiders were believed to have hitched rides on imported items from Southeast Asia.

If you see a Joro spider, it will most likely be a female. Male spiders are small and indistinct, while female spiders are large with a bright yellow abdomen, grey heads, and long, thin, striped black and yellow legs. The female Joro spider has a span of up to four inches.

According to Marc Potzler, Board Certified Entomologist and Technical Services Manager for Erlich Pest Control , "The Joro spider's tolerance for colder weather indicates it may spread north, but it may take years to occur."

Horror stories about the spider's "parachuting" ability are based on a kernel of truth: like a dandelion seed, tiny baby Joro spiders who have just hatched from their eggs can ride a strand of silk that travels on the wind.

This is not an ability unique to Joro spiders; several species, including ones that already live in Pennsylvania, exhibit the same "ballooning" behavior. If you're still nervous about the ballooning behavior, here's a possible bright side: ballooning is extremely dangerous for the spiders and huge numbers of them die while attempting it.

Potzler continued, saying, "It is highly unlikely for people or pets to be bitten by a Joro spider. It tends to remain in the web, which can be up to 10 feet and is fairly obvious. The spider will not actively hunt people, and even if it was to bite a person or plant, the venom is not medically significant. It will not harm plants. If you are bitten by any spider, keep calm and monitor the bite area. Call the doctor for treatment advice, and circle the bite with a sharpie to track swelling."

If you believe that you have found a Joro spider, Potzler advises calling your local Cooperative Extension office, which may have regional protocols for handling them. If possible, take a photo of the spider that a professional can check to verify the species. The U.S. does have native orb weavers that can resemble the Joro spider.

Potzler concluded: "Spiders are predators, and because of this, you will not see large numbers in small areas like you will with periodical cicadas or spotted lanternflies. While it may out-compete local spiders for space and prey, it is unclear exactly what environmental impacts the Joro spider will play in our ecosystem."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
LiveScience

11 of the most haunted places in the US

You don’t need to believe in ghosts to enjoy a ghost story about some of the most haunted places. The tales that have grown over generations around reputedly haunted houses can take on a fantastic life of their own in folklore, and the stories that surround a place can influence our experiences of them. All it takes is a creepy place, a touch of imagination and a glimpse of something unexpected, only half seen. So prepare to suspend your disbelief for this countdown of the histories of 11 of the most haunted places in the United States.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Missouri snake breeder's death was no accident

An unusual "48 Hours" case may change your mind about snakes. Ben Renick, 29, a Missouri snake breeder, was found dead in his facility. At first, everyone assumed he had been killed by one of his snakes, but those assumptions were wrong — he had been murdered. Snakes, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Spider Silk#Spider Web#The Spider#Erlich Pest Control
New York Post

Urban explorers discover dead squid, rotten shark in abandoned aquarium

It was the abandoned aquarium from hell. A French urban explorer documented her eerie journey into the bowels of a derelict Spanish aquarium, where she encountered a rotting shark, dead squid and other ghastly sights, straight out of a Jacques Cousteau night terror. Footage of the spine-tingling excursion currently boasts...
ANIMALS
lonelyplanet.com

America’s 10 coolest ghost towns

America’s history is rich in stories of pioneers heading off to find their fortunes. When they found a bountiful haul, word would get out and “boomtowns” would fill with prospectors, followed by everything from brothels to churches. Often, though, no sooner would a town get settled than...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Dino-mite find! Remains of a terrifying dinosaur with SPIKED armour are discovered in southwestern China dating back 192 million years

The remains of a new type of dinosaur with spiked armour have been discovered in southwestern China. Paleontologists said the species is a thyreophoran, a group which also includes Stegosaurus and Ankylosaurus, and it lived around 192–174 million years ago during the Early Jurassic period. Named Yuxisaurus kopchicki, it...
SCIENCE
Science News

A new saber-toothed mammal was among the first hypercarnivores

Nearly 42 million years ago, a fearsome bobcat-sized creature prowled the forests of what is now San Diego. Unlike most animals at the time, it was a hypercarnivore, built to eat meat and almost only meat. Meet Diegoaelurus vanvalkenburghae — a newly identified species of the mysterious and now-extinct Machaeroidine...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Ticks carrying mysterious but potentially deadly virus now found in 6 US states, study says

Scientists have found that the rare but potentially deadly Heartland virus is circulating in lone star ticks in Georgia, confirming the virus’ active transmission happening within the state.The scientists, in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, conducted a genetic analysis of virus samples isolated from ticks collected in central Georgia.Researchers, including those from Emory University in the US, have said the virus’ genetic material RNA has been detected in immature and mature stages of the tick A. americanum from Missouri, Alabama, Illinois, Kansas and New York until now, although it remains unclear if the virus...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Fossilized Stegosaur Unearthed in China May be the Oldest Ever Found

Fossilized stegosaurus discovered in China is the oldest ever found in Asia, and could be the oldest in the world as well. When this stegosaur roamed the Earth 170 million years ago, it measured about 2.8 meters (just over 9 feet) from its nose to its spiny tail - larger stegosaurus may reach 9 meters long.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Tiny New Species of Stegosaur Unearthed in China

A newly discovered fossilized stegosaur found in China is the most ancient ever found in Asia, and could be the oldest in the world. Treading the Earth some 170 million years ago, during the Middle Jurassic Bajocian age, the beastie was also small for a stegosaur, measuring just 2.8 meters (just over 9 feet) from its nose to the tip of its spiny tail; larger stegos could grow up to 9 meters long.
SCIENCE
WEKU

Archaeologists find a 9,000-year-old shrine in the desert in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan — A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said Tuesday that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan's eastern desert. The ritual complex was found in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as "desert kites," or mass traps that...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy