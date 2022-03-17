Wright State wins First Four game against Bryant

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – The Wright State University men’s basketball team won in their First Four appearance.

The Raiders faced off against the Bryant University Bulldogs Wednesday night at UD Arena. The Wright State Raiders defeated the Bulldogs 93-82.

Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 on Wednesday night for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

“It was a frantic-paced game,” Wright State coach Scott Nagy said. “We haven’t had many teams this year come at us like that just after every make and miss and turnover.”

Located east of Dayton, Wright State made its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Raiders won the Horizon League Tournament in 2018 but lost to No. 3 Tennessee in the first round.

After navigating off-the-court adversity in which five players were impacted by the deaths of a parent or grandparent, Wright State etched program history while banding behind the mantra, “Brotherhood over Basketball.”

“This is the first one and will always be the first one,” Nagy said. “Where we did it, how we did it, all those things, I mean, it’s a lifetime moment for these guys.”

Wright State: The Raiders had 44 rebounds, their second-most of the season. They have 13 offensive rebounds.

The Raiders entered the NCAA Championship with a 21-13 overall mark and won the Horizon League Conference Championship with their 72-71 victory over Northern Kentucky .

The Wright State men’s basketball team qualified for the tournament in 1993, 2007, and 2018, but lost each time in the first round.

The Raiders are heading to San Diego to play the No. 1 seeded University of Arizona on Friday as part of the NCAA Tournament South Regional.

