ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Wright State wins First Four game against Bryant

By Peter Curi
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lp81J_0ehRk42m00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – The Wright State University men’s basketball team won in their First Four appearance.

The Raiders faced off against the Bryant University Bulldogs Wednesday night at UD Arena. The Wright State Raiders defeated the Bulldogs 93-82.

Flyers beat Toledo 74-55 in first round of NIT Tournament

Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 on Wednesday night for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

“It was a frantic-paced game,” Wright State coach Scott Nagy said. “We haven’t had many teams this year come at us like that just after every make and miss and turnover.”

Located east of Dayton, Wright State made its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Raiders won the Horizon League Tournament in 2018 but lost to No. 3 Tennessee in the first round.

After navigating off-the-court adversity in which five players were impacted by the deaths of a parent or grandparent, Wright State etched program history while banding behind the mantra, “Brotherhood over Basketball.”

“This is the first one and will always be the first one,” Nagy said. “Where we did it, how we did it, all those things, I mean, it’s a lifetime moment for these guys.”

Wright State: The Raiders had 44 rebounds, their second-most of the season. They have 13 offensive rebounds.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsuDB_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State guard Tanner Holden (2) plays during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Bryant, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mV090_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State forward Grant Basile (0) plays during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Bryant, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078t9l_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State guard Trey Calvin (1) dribbles during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Bryant, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oC2xB_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State guard Tanner Holden (2) hangs from the rim after a dunk during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Bryant, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXDr3_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State’s AJ Braun, center right, and Bryant’s Adham Eleeda fight for a loose ball during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhTOx_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State guard Tanner Holden (2) drives past Bryant’s Luis Hurtado (10) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMJhi_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State guard Trey Calvin, center right, shoots past Bryant’s Tyler Brelsford (4) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3Xiw_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State center AJ Braun (12) shoots past Bryant’s Adham Eleeda (3) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7NXY_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State’s TJ Nagy, center right, reacts while on the bench during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Bryant, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFOfM_0ehRk42m00
    Bryan guard Peter Kiss, center right, is guarded by Wright State’s Keaton Norris (4), Tim Finke (24) and Grant Basile (0) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWIxg_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State head coach Scott Nagy reacts on the sideline during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Bryant, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MM3Tu_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State guard Tanner Holden (2) celebrates with teammates after defeating Bryant in a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGDkZ_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State’s Tanner Holden, center right, embraces Tim Finke during a game stoppage in the final second of the second half of a First Four game against Bryant in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Bryant, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5yKF_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State fans react during a stoppage in play during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Bryant, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338r9t_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State’s Grant Basile (0) blocks a shot by Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ApXZ_0ehRk42m00
    Wright State forward Grant Basile (0) shoots past Bryant’s Hall Elisias (34) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Raiders entered the NCAA Championship with a 21-13 overall mark and won the Horizon League Conference Championship with their 72-71 victory over Northern Kentucky .

The Wright State men’s basketball team qualified for the tournament in 1993, 2007, and 2018, but lost each time in the first round.

The Raiders are heading to San Diego to play the No. 1 seeded University of Arizona on Friday as part of the NCAA Tournament South Regional.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Wright State students and alumni celebrate Raiders win

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State students packed into their student union on campus to cheer on their Raiders, including many alumni returning to campus. With a major win on Wednesday night, the journey takes them a step further in the NCAA Tournament, something Dayton resident Lynda Ream has been waiting nearly six decades for. “We […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Dayton, OH
College Basketball
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
College Sports
State
Arizona State
WDTN

UD dominates DePaul in NCAA opener

AMES, Iowa – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team opened the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament Wednesday night with a comfortable 88-57 victory over DePaul University. The Flyers (26-5) move on to the First Round to face No. 6 Georgia while the Blue Demons (22-11) end their season. KEY MOMENT1st half – Dayton scored […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

UD women beat DePaul 88-57 in First Four

AMES, Iowa (WDTN) — The University of Dayton women’s basketball team won their First Four game against the DePaul University Blue Demons. The Flyers beat the Blue Demons 88-57 in the First Four. This year marked the ninth time the Flyers have made the NCAA Tournament. But, this was the first year that the NCAA […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Nagy
WDTN

Dayton businesses busy with St. Patrick’s Day crowd

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People decked in green filled the bars and restaurants in the Oregon District, and business owners said St. Patrick’s Day was another success on top of an already great week. “It’s about time, I think we have been shut down long enough,” Crystal, who was out celebrating Thursday, said. “Everybody wants […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Yellow Springs resident to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley resident is set to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ on Thursday, March 17. Joel Levinson is a Yellow Spring resident, and head of content at Rize Education. He will compete on America’s Favorite Quiz Show this week, a release by ‘Jeopardy!’ said, making him the second contestant with ties […]
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Championship#First Four#State University#Ud Arena#The Wright State Raiders#Nit#Ncaa Tournament
WDTN

Ohio’s wine industry: Shifting careers from technology to agribusiness

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio couple changed their lifestyle from raising a family and working the 40 hours per week grind to operating a vineyard and two wineries. Ohio Wine and Grapes 2016 Economic Impact Full-time Equivalent Jobs 8,067 Wages Paid $264 million Wine Produced (Gallons) 1.228.000 Retail Value of Ohio Wine Sold […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WDTN

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
WDTN

WDTN

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy