Your Illini Nation Tournament Special 2022

By Andy Olson, Bret Beherns, Brice Bement
 1 day ago

WCIA — Watch the Your Illini Nation Tournament Special, a 30-minute show devoted to getting you ready for Illinois basketball’s run in the NCAA Tournament. The Illini return to the Big Dance as a four seed and hope to make it to the second weekend for the first time since 2005, but first they take on Chattanooga in the first round at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. WCIA3’s Andy Olson hosts, with Bret Beherns reporting live from the Steel City, and a special report in studio from Brice Bement. Special guests Derek Piper from the Illini Inquirer and former Illini Cory Bradford offer their expert analysis.

Related
WCIA

Illinois keeping things loose before tournament opener

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCIA) — In the lead up to the Illini getting to Pittsburgh, Illinois basketball talked about having fun, enjoying the moment, and staying present to what is in front of them. That was on full display during its first and only time on the PPG Paints Arena court before playing Chattanooga on Friday. […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCIA

Illini make trip to Pittsburgh hoping for extended weekend

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCIA) — The Illini arrive in Pittsburgh with hopes of a weekend long stay in the Steel City. It’s the first stop in what could be a three city tour for the Orange and Blue in the Big Dance, with the NCAA tournament tipping off in less than 48 hours for Illinois in […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCIA

Illinois professor uses analytics to fill NCAA tournament bracket

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — March is truly unpredictable and that’s what makes filling out a bracket so fun and also frustrating. 70 million people submit NCAA tournament brackets each year. No one has ever filled out a perfect bracket, but one U of I professor is trying to help by starting a website and dedicating a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Cresap wins Athlete of the Week

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Ben Cresap is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Monticello senior is a captain for the basketball team. He led the Sages to their best season in school history with a runner-up finish at the Class 2A Boys’ Basketball State Tournament, finishing the season 33-4. Cresap averaged a team high of […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Illinois falls in doubleheader to Missouri

URBANA (WCIA)– Illinois softball played Missouri in their 2022 home opener getting swept in both games for Braggin’ Rights. Missouri won the first game 7-6 in 8 innings. Missouri won the second game 10-2 in 5 innings. In the first game, Sydney Sickels started on the mound for the Illini. Mizzou put up 3 homeruns. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Green reflects on first NFL season with Steelers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illini interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green is getting set for Year Two in the NFL after a successful first campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green was picked in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Steelers. He started 15 games in his rookie season, working as a center […]
NFL
WCIA

Kofi Cockburn named to AP All-America First Team

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Between 1948 and 2020, seven Illini basketball players on nine occasions were selected to the AP All-American Second Team. Zero in that time were named to the First Team. Now Tuesday with the announcement Kofi Cockburn is a 2022 First Team All-American, the Illini have gone back-to-back. Ayo Dosunmu was the first […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Andy Olson
WCIA

Parkland falls in opener of NJCAA Tournament

DANVILLE (WCIA) — After winning the region championship for the second time in three years, Parkland men’s basketball fell in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II Tournament Tuesday to Des Moines Area Community College. Savon Wykle led the Cobras with 17 points, and a bucket in the third gave Parkland the lead at […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Middle School Basketball Championships to bring more business to Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County will host the Illinois Middle School Basketball Championships this March. These games will start on Mar.18 and end on Mar. 20. 68 boys and girls teams representing 4th–8th grade will compete for the championship at the University of Illinois Campus Recreation’s Activities & Recreation Center (ARC), the Champaign Park District’s Leonhard […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illini athletes go offline for mental health campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I student athletes are taking a day off social media to promote mental health awareness. At least one Illini from every varsity sport is participating in a “Day Off Social” campaign. For an entire day, instead of scrolling or posting, these athletes are encouraged to engage with the community […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville senior uses scholarship to influence future generations

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Ever since she was little, Danville High School senior Kyra Dudley has wanted to be a teacher so she can, one day, make a difference in a child’s life. Now, thanks to a recently awarded $20,000 scholarship, Dudley is one step closer to achieving her goal. Next year, Dudley plans to […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Celebrating 75 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign bar is celebrating 75 years of service. The Tumble Inn opened its doors in 1947 and it’s still going strong. After former owner Toby Herges died in November, his son Tobin took over. Tobin said they have some special events planned for the day with t-shirts and food. He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Teach Act to start next year in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois lawmakers recently issued an update about how they are addressing hate crimes aimed at Asian Americans. The Asian American Legislative Caucus met in the Capitol Wednesday morning. They wanted to draw attention to the increase in hate crimes against Asian American community across the country. They also wanted to draw attention […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

School district introduces new superintendent

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour CUSD #3 Board of Education recently announced the hiring of Dr. Kenny Lee as the new superintendent of the Mahomet-Seymour Schools. Dr. Lee is currently in his sixth year of serving as superintendent of the Minooka Community High School District #111. Prior to being in this position, he served […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour school welcoming new superintendent

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The search for a new superintendent for the Mahomet-Seymour school district is over. The board has hired doctor Kenny Lee. He’s currently superintendent at Minooka Community High School. Lee also served in that role for Watseka public schools, and started his education career in McLean County schools. Lee will be replacing […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Illinois House approves resolution to name road after Chris Oberheim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois House of Representatives approved on Monday a resolution to name part of a road in Decatur after fallen Champaign Police officer Chris Oberheim. Upon adoption by the Illinois General Assembly, a portion of South Side Drive between Routes 51 and 48 would be designated as the “Officer Chris Oberheim […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Central Illinois Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Knowing what direction our health is going in can be scary, especially for those facing life-changing diseases like kidney disease or diabetes. But one not-for-profit organization made entirely of women is stepping in to help. Although it’s a national group, we have a local chapter as well. This collection of women […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

