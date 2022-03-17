Your Illini Nation Tournament Special 2022

WCIA — Watch the Your Illini Nation Tournament Special, a 30-minute show devoted to getting you ready for Illinois basketball’s run in the NCAA Tournament. The Illini return to the Big Dance as a four seed and hope to make it to the second weekend for the first time since 2005, but first they take on Chattanooga in the first round at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. WCIA3’s Andy Olson hosts, with Bret Beherns reporting live from the Steel City, and a special report in studio from Brice Bement. Special guests Derek Piper from the Illini Inquirer and former Illini Cory Bradford offer their expert analysis.

