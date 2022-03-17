ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahkiakum County, WA

Covid-19 update

By Diana Zimmerman
 1 day ago

With no new official cases reported, the cumulative number of covid-19 cases in Wahkiakum County remained at 309 this week. Two previously reported cases remain active. The number of reported hospitalizations in the county is 25, and six deaths have been attributed to the virus. “We have had no...

