ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathlamet, WA

Good idea to change smoke alarm batteries

By Kay Chamberlain
waheagle.com
 1 day ago

BIT DRIPPY--After a very nice sunny start this past Saturday, the rain front moved in by about two that afternoon and then we got a soaking that evening; at least West Valley did! Waking up to more gloomy, wet weather on Sunday morning, after losing an hour of sleep, was all...

www.waheagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Skanner News

Daylight Saving Time: Turn Clocks Forward and Test Smoke Alarms

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 13, and the American Red Cross Cascades Region reminds everyone to TURN clocks forward one hour and TEST smoke alarms. Did you know working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half? That’s why it’s critical to “Turn and Test” and take these lifesaving steps to stay safe from home fires — the nation’s most frequent disaster:
PORTLAND, OR
MyWabashValley.com

Reminder: Check smoke/CO alarms when changing clocks

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As residents prepare to change their clocks and “spring forward” into daylight savings time, the Illinois State Fire Marshal is reminding folks to test, inspect and change batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. “It’s simple, working smoke alarms save lives! Replacing...
ILLINOIS STATE
SPY

These Tent Heaters Can Keep You Warm on All Your Camping Adventures

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Camping in the great outdoors just works. Whether it’s the connection to nature, getting back to your wild roots or seeing the beautiful wildlife which can be found throughout the USA, it’s easy to love camping. However, one thing which is less easy to love is extreme weather. And while the summer months bring intense heat, a place to swim and a cookout make things feel rosier. Winter on the other hand, brings...
CARS
Tracey Folly

My husband locked me out of our 2-car garage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I paid the mortgage, so why couldn't I access the garage?. There was a poster hanging on the wall of the apartment I shared with my husband. The poster showed a curvaceous blonde woman sitting astride a motorcycle. I hated that poster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cathlamet, WA
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
The Guardian

Living the dream: what’s a sleepover inside a supermarket really like?

Night had fallen, and so had inches of snow. It was 21 December 2009 and Deborah Strazza, managing director of the John Lewis department store in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, had just realised what she had to do. The now 56-year-old made her way to the store’s Tannoy system and broadcast an announcement: could the customers and staff remaining in the building please gather in the restaurant? Outside, the roads were frozen and gridlocked and a supermarket delivery lorry had jack-knifed across the car park, trapping the parked cars within. About 50 customers and 50 members of staff were now snowed in at the department store – and they were going to have to stay the night.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Alarms#Mrs Mike#Green Day#Irish
FOX 43

Reminder: When you turn your clocks ahead this weekend, don't forget to change batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Fire Commission issued its annual reminder Friday for residents to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when they change their clocks ahead for this weekend's "Spring Forward" time change. “Unfortunately, Pennsylvania has gotten off to a bad start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ETOnline.com

The Best Mattress Deals and Bedding Sales for Daylight Saving Time 2022: Nectar, Allswell, and More

Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Nectar, and Casper that will guarantee a good night's rest. Many major brands have launched mattress sales in anticipation of Daylight Saving Time starting on Sunday, March 13, so now is an excellent time to find a deal on the perfect mattress that suits your every need and sleep style.
LIFESTYLE
KSAT 12

Save 20% and use the power of the sun to charge your gadgets this summer

The dog days of summer are just around the corner and hopefully this year many people will get back to taking a breath of fresh air in the great outdoors. Whether you plan to pack up the RV and tour the countryside or pitch a tent in the mountains, why not consider using solar panels to power up all your gadgets this time? Solar panels are a great way to power up on all of your outdoor adventures and they’re a cleaner and safer way to do it.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
NASCAR
KFVS12

Red Cross: Turn clocks forward and check smoke alarms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 13, and the American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas is reminding everyone to turn clocks forward one hour and test your smoke alarms. According to American Red Cross, working smoke alarms can cut the risk...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KXAN

Best Calico Critters furniture

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Calico Critters are small plastic animal figures with soft and warm flocked coverings. Calico Critters furniture has warm and engaging looks that come from living trouble-free lives. They live in townhouses, cottages and country homes in Calico City. Calico Critters...
HOME & GARDEN
WDAM-TV

Daylight saving time good reminder for checking smoke alarms

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Daylight saving time happens this Sunday, which is also a good reminder to check your smoke alarms in your home. Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry says smoke alarms tend to be forgotten in households, but it is important to test them because it could save your life.
PETAL, MS
Real Simple

How to Give Ordinary Glass Vases a Distressed Clay Look

You can't look at any home decor show, Instagram, or Pinterest without seeing gorgeous clay vases. Whether they are used for dried flowers, fresh flowers, or a decor element on open shelving, they are everywhere! And I want every single one of them!. The most recognizable versions—made popular by Studio...
HOME & GARDEN
YourErie

Turn forward the clock and change smoke detector batteries this weekend

Correction: An earlier headline should have read “Turn forward the clocks. This error has been corrected and we apologize for said error. Erie fire inspectors are reminding the community that clocks are not the only household item that need checked on this weekend. Fire inspectors are recommending that residents consider changing the batteries in their […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy