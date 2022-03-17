ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

TD Bank's $13.4B acquisition of First Horizon to expand Dallas branch footprint, team

By Catherine Leffert
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 1 day ago
The Dallas market president said he didn't know that the bank...

Dallas Business Journal

Walmart adding more tech jobs in Dallas as well as new hubs in Atlanta and Toronto

Walmart announced today that it is hiring more than 5,000 employees globally this fiscal year for its global tech team, including in Dallas, according to a company news release. Suresh Kumar, EVP, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer for Arkansas-based Walmart (NYSE: WMT), said Global Tech is the fastest-growing...
Business
MarketWatch

JPMorgan Chase pays undisclosed sum for 600-employee Global Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, +1.50% said Tuesday it agreed to pay an undisclosed sum for Global Shares Plc, a 600-employee share plan software company based in Cork, Ireland. Global Shares has been backed by private equity firm Motive Partners since 2018. Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, led the deal for the bank. Global Shares CEO Tim Houstoun said the acquisition will allow the company to "accelerate the expansion of our business globally as well as the range of services we offer to our clients and their employees." Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 1.8%, outpacing the 0.9% gain by the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
bizjournals

Triangle's First Horizon leader says TD Bank deal will bring growth, boost hiring

It was a day like no other for Laura Bunn, Triangle market president for First Horizon Bank, who woke up Feb. 28 to find her company was being sold to Toronto-based TD Bank. Bunn learned about the deal on the news “before I actually read the announcement,” and right away the deal price stuck out – $25 a share, one of the largest premiums for transactions over $2 billion in banking.
2 On Your Side

M&T Bank gets approval on $7.6B acquisition of People's United

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just over a year after M&T Corp. announced it would acquire People's United Bank, the $7.6 billion deal is done. The Buffalo-based bank received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on March 4 to complete the merger. No further regulatory approvals are required, according to the bank.
BUFFALO, NY
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas-based Kanarys teams up with HubSpot to fuel DEI progress

Dallas-based Kanarys, a diversity, equity, and inclusion technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change, announced a collaboration with HubSpot, the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, according to a news release. Cambridge, Ma.-based HubSpot will invest in Kanarys' platform through...
The Post and Courier

Regions Bank unveils ‘branch of the future’

Regions Bank recently announced its latest customer service-oriented branch with the opening of the bank’s Mount Pleasant-Wando Crossing location. The modern facility along U.S. 17, just east of Interstate 526, was built to introduce South Carolinians to Regions’ style of modernized branch banking, which is focused on taking a more in-depth approach to meeting customers’ needs.
CHARLESTON, SC
bizjournals

Climate First Bank preps local expansion, lines up green branch renovation

The majority of U.S. community banks (65.82%) had plans to expand operations in 2021. Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work is designed to honor the area's leading employers. We are looking for companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.
ORLANDO, FL
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

