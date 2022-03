President Joe Biden has recalled a humorous moment that occurred when he was a county councilman in the 1970s during an event with representatives of county-level governments from around the country.Speaking at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference on Tuesday evening in Washington, the president described what happened when a woman in a “very wealthy neighborhood” in his district called Mr Biden, then a New Castle County councilman in his late 20s or early 30s, to deal with a deceased pet on her front lawn.“I represented a middle-class district to a working-class district, but there was...

