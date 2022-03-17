ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMUN pledge drive coming

By Diana Zimmerman
 1 day ago

KMUN will hold a pledge drive March 14-20. The long hours of research and preparing questions for a guest during local public affairs or the hours and focus it takes to curate a 2-hour music program, comes down to this:...

Reading Eagle

Horses & Horizons Center seeking volunteers

Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center, Inc. is getting ready to begin its full season of therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children and adults with disabilities. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Members of the public can help. The center will teach volunteers what...
ANIMALS
WSAV News 3

Boeing pledges $2M to support Ukraine

CHICAGO (WCBD) – Boeing on Thursday announced plans to invest $2 million in Ukrainian relief efforts. Boeing will divide the funds among organizations providing things like food, clothing, and shelter to those displaced by the war. The bulk of the money — $1,000,000 — will go to CARE, a nonprofit working to provide food, water, […]
ADVOCACY
WNCT

Salons in the area pledging Strands for Trans

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — Creating trans-friendly businesses in the community is important to help the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome and safe. Strands for Trans is one way to accomplish that. Hair salons across the country are making it known that they welcome all individuals in the LGBTQ+ community by pledging Strands for Trans and placing […]
BRIDGETON, NC
Times-News

BBBS Column: Bowl for the future

Bigs, Littles, and supporters united on Saturday, March 5 for Big Brothers Big Sisters annual “Bowl For Kids' Sake” aptly themed “Bowl for the Future.”. Teams gathered to bowl and participated in the futuristic theme, dressing up as robots, aliens and other future-minded personas. BBBS was pleased to be back in person this year after being sequestered online due to COVID-19 in 2021 and would like to extend a special thanks to Tarheel Lanes for their generous accommodation and support. Thirty-three teams bowled two games in one of two time slots. Teams were composed of supporters, local businesses, non-profits, council members and numerous Bigs and Littles.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

