KMUN pledge drive coming

Bigs, Littles, and supporters united on Saturday, March 5 for Big Brothers Big Sisters annual “Bowl For Kids' Sake” aptly themed “Bowl for the Future.”. Teams gathered to bowl and participated in the futuristic theme, dressing up as robots, aliens and other future-minded personas. BBBS was pleased to be back in person this year after being sequestered online due to COVID-19 in 2021 and would like to extend a special thanks to Tarheel Lanes for their generous accommodation and support. Thirty-three teams bowled two games in one of two time slots. Teams were composed of supporters, local businesses, non-profits, council members and numerous Bigs and Littles.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO