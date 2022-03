Midway through the fourth quarter of the state championship game, Porter Lee stood in the post and gave Centauri a shooting foul — his fifth of the game. Fouling out of the contest, he made his way to the Aspen bench, where head coach Cory Parker gave him a hug and words of encouragement with his hand on his shoulder. Lee watched his teammates protect a seven-point edge and win a state championship, punctuating their undefeated season.

ASPEN, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO