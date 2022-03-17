Eagles drop AA quarterfinal to Blue Devils
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Braxton County drops the AA state quarterfinal to St. Marys, 51-41.
Braxton County was competitive from the jump. The Eagles finished the first quarter just slightly behind the Blue Devils 16-12.
The Eagles tried to play catch up in the second quarter but St. Marys again has the advantage by seven into the locker room.
Quickly in the third quarter, a made layup from Will Forbush brings the score to 25-21 with the Blue Devils still leading.
St. Marys led by as many as 14 points in the second half and kept a steady lead over Braxton County and holds on for the 10 point win.
Beau Liston led the Eagles with 10 points, Will Forbush had 11 boards.
Waylon Moore led all-scorers with 16 points and 13 rebounds along with Grant Barnhart's 10 points.
