Eagles drop AA quarterfinal to Blue Devils

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Braxton County drops the AA state quarterfinal to St. Marys, 51-41.

Braxton County was competitive from the jump. The Eagles finished the first quarter just slightly behind the Blue Devils 16-12.

The Eagles tried to play catch up in the second quarter but St. Marys again has the advantage by seven into the locker room.

Quickly in the third quarter, a made layup from Will Forbush brings the score to 25-21 with the Blue Devils still leading.

St. Marys led by as many as 14 points in the second half and kept a steady lead over Braxton County and holds on for the 10 point win.

Beau Liston led the Eagles with 10 points, Will Forbush had 11 boards.

Waylon Moore led all-scorers with 16 points and 13 rebounds along with Grant Barnhart’s 10 points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.