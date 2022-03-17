Subaru introduces new all-electric Solterra model, has four other SUVs

2023 Subaru Solterra Electric SUV (Subaru)

Subaru, whose line of utility vehicles for the U.S. market always include standard all-wheel drive, has a full line of crossover models for 2022.

But the big news is the coming introduction of the 2023 Subaru Solterra SUV, the brand’s first all-electric, battery-operated vehicle.

The automaker began taking online pre-orders for the Solterra on Feb. 8, and deliveries are expected to begin this summer through local Subaru dealers.

Unlike some of the recently introduced electric vehicles, the Solterra will be sold in all 50 states.

There are four other SUVS in the Subaru stable already available for 2022, beginning with the full-size Ascent – the largest vehicle this Japanese brand has ever offered in the U.S.

Next is the midsize Outback, followed by the compact Forester and the smaller Crosstrek, which is based on the Impreza small sedan.

Subaru Solterra

The midsize, two-row 2023 Subaru Solterra is packed with new electrification and in-vehicle technology while staying true to its Subaru heritage with industry-leading safety and go-anywhere capability, the automaker says.

Solterra has an estimated range of 220 miles between battery charges. It comes with a new Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that provides outstanding traction and capability in all kinds of weather and terrain.

The accompanying Subaru StarDrive delivers substantial on-demand torque at all speeds with power and driver-selectable regenerative modes.

Solterra is equipped with X-Mode, offering increased performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The all-new model features Grip Control that incorporates Hill Ascent and Descent Assist.

With 8.3 inches of ground clearance and 218 horsepower from front and rear electric motors, Solterra provides versatility in both off-road and city driving.

With up to 126 cubic feet of passenger and cargo space, generous leg room, and a nearly flat floor, the five-passenger SUV also provides up to 30 cubic feet of useable cargo space behind the rear seats, and has a 60/40 folding rear seatback and two-position load floor for maximum cargo and passenger flexibility.

The 41.3-inch-wide rear gate opening with low lift-over height allows easy loading and unloading. Available raised roof rails add more cargo-carrying options.

Subaru Ascent

With its three rows of seating and room for up to eight passengers, the Ascent is the largest Subaru vehicle ever offered in the U.S.

Recent new features include Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Lane Keep Assist added to the standard Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on all trim levels.

2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx (Subaru)

Also now included across the board are the Steering Responsive LED headlights with High Beam Assist for improved nighttime visibility, Subaru says, along with the new Second- and Third-Row Seat Belt Reminder, which prompts passengers to buckle up in the rear seats.

The Rear Seat Reminder alert system is standard on all models, and a power rear liftgate lock option was made available.

Trim levels for 2022 begin with the base Ascent eight-passenger model ($32,295), followed by the Premium ($34,795) and Limited ($39,595), available in seven- or eight-passenger versions; the new Onyx edition ($37,995); and the Touring ($45,445), with seven-passenger configuration.

Standard on all models are Subaru’s Symmetrical All-wheel Drive and a boxer-style (horizontally opposed) turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, producing a respectable 260 horsepower and 277 foot-pounds of torque.

Also standard is a continuously variable automatic transmission with simulated eight speeds that can be manually shifted using paddles on the steering wheel.

Fuel-economy ratings for the base Ascent and Premium model are 21 mpg city/27 highway/23 combined; Limited and Touring trims with 20-inch wheels are rated at 20 city/26 highway/22 combined.

Subaru Outback

For 2022, Subaru’s Outback, the popular SUV-style all-wheel-drive wagon, is offered in Base, Premium ($35,595), Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models.

The Outback Base starts at $26,795. The Base comes with an extensive list of standard features including power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well dual USB input ports in the front center console.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition (Subaru)

With the last major redesign, the Outback got a roomier interior and improved fuel economy for the four-cylinder models.

EPA ratings are 25 mpg city/32 highway for the 2.5i trim levels, which include the 175-horsepower 2.5-liter engine. The hexagonal grille and bumper are combined into one smooth front fascia.

Prices for the four available Outback models range as high as $39,945 for the 3.6R Touring V-6, with 256 horsepower.

The Outback seats five, and has a roomy cargo area that can be expanded into the back seat and even the front passenger seat.

A CVT and all-wheel drive are standard on all models.

Subaru Forester

The fifth-generation Forester SUV, introduced three years ago, offers the most space, capability and features in its 24-year history.

For 2022, Forester prices begin at $24,795.

2022 Subaru Forester (Subaru)

LED Steering Responsive Headlights and High Beam Assist are now standard on all trim levels, along with the Rear Seatbelt Reminder.

Now all passengers are reminded to buckle up before their journey with an audio and visual warning from the instrument cluster.

This generation Forester offers the most space, capability, features and safety technology in the model’s 24-year history. The 2021 Forester will be offered in five trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring.

All Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter Boxer engine teamed with a Lineartronic CVT and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The direct-injection engine produces 182 horsepower and 176 foot-pounds of torque.

The Forester delivers up to 33 mpg EPA-estimated highway fuel economy. The compact SUV also offers up to 1,500-pound towing capacity and features standard Trailer Stability Assist.

Also standard across the Forester model line is Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The award-winning system includes Adaptive Cruise Control; Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

There is room for five inside, and the cargo area has more than 30 cubic feet of space.

Subaru Crosstrek

Crosstrek returns for 2022 after an exterior “freshening” and a few other upgrades last year, as well as a new Sport model with a beefier boxer engine, boosting horsepower to 182.

Starting at $22,445, the subcompact Crosstrek now also offers a plug-in hybrid version, which begins at $35,645.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek (Subaru)

All models combine a bold SUV design, black-finish alloy wheels, standard roof rails, black side cladding, and a gloss black rear roof spoiler.

They have 8.7-inches of ground clearance, and standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, for limited off-road driving.

The 2022 Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trims, while the Crosstrek Hybrid is offered exclusively in single highly-equipped trim level.

Crosstrek Base and Premium are powered by a 152-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine, with either a standard six-speed manual transmission or optional Lineartronic continuously variable transmission.

The CVT models achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 mpg city/33 highway/30 combined; the manual models are rated at 22/29/25.

Sport and Limited models come with a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter Boxer engine paired with the CVT. Both models have EPA fuel economy of 27/34/29.

The Crosstrek Hybrid is powered by StarDrive technology which integrates two electric motors, a 2.0-liter direct-injection Boxer engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and the CVT.

This plug-in SUV can go up to 17 miles on battery power alone, and delivers an EPA-rated 35 mpg/90 mpg-e and 480-mile total range.

The Crosstrek Hybrid qualifies for a $4,502 federal tax credit.

Built on the architecture of Subaru’s Impreza compact sedan, the Crosstrek offers seating for up to five and a decent-sized cargo area.

chambers@auto-writer.com