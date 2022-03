Longtime Rock Hill High School volleyball coach Cindy Elder has announced her retirement. Elder, who has been the head volleyball coach at Rock Hill High since 1990 and sustained an era of excellence while she was there, said she has enjoyed her career with the Bearcats but that it is time to move on. She will retire from teaching and coaching at the end of the 2021-22 school year — after 31 seasons as head coach of the Bearcats and 40 years as a volleyball coach overall.

