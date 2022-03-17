ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mo Brooks, big talker before Capitol riot, sinks as others rise in Alabama

By Quin Hillyer, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

MOBILE, Alabama — The winsome Katie Britt increasingly looks like the GOP primary front-runner to replace retiring Alabama Republican Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate. The Washington Examiner’s David Drucker reported today that former President Donald Trump may pull his longstanding endorsement in the race away from U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks....

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. judge dismisses claims that congressman incited Capitol riots

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed civil claims against Republican Representative Mo Brooks alleging he helped incite supporters of former President Donald Trump's to attack the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, saying Brooks' speech to the crowd was constitutionally protected free speech. The ruling by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Alabama State
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Moore
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talker#Republican Senate#Mobile#Gop#The U S Senate#The Washington Examiner#The New England Patriots
Daily Mail

'A message has to be sent': Judge sentences 'privileged' Capitol rioter who made off with Pelosi's lectern to 75 days in prison - one of longest terms for a misdemeanor - and fines him $5,000

A Florida stay-at-home father-of-five who appeared in a now-iconic photograph carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to 75 days in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton also imposed a $5,000 and 200 hours of community service on Adam...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy