Football

Gilmour football: Chris Kosiorek confirms he isn’t being retained as head coach

By John Kampf
News-Herald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gilmour football team will be under new direction after Coach Chris Kosiorek was informed March 16 he will not be retained as the Lancers’ coach after a seven-year tenure at the helm. A letter from the Gilmour athletic department addressed to trustees, faculty and staff was sent...

www.news-herald.com

#Coaching#American Football#Lancers#The News Herald#Holy Cross
