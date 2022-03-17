Gilmour football: Chris Kosiorek confirms he isn’t being retained as head coach

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman discusses the Wildcats' quarterbacks as spring football practice gets underway. Klieman: “Excited about those guys. Will (Howard) is even bigger and stronger. Will is 245 (pounds) probably, and just needs to continue to take repetitions. He'll run with the ones this spring. Jaren (Lewis) is that much more experienced and better. Jake Rubley we're excited about. We need to really push Jake this spring to give him some opportunities, see how his growth and development has been. Adrian (Martinez) is learning. He's out there doing all the things that he can. He can't throw right now this spring, but he's doing some of the footwork mechanics and run-game things, then visiting with Coach (Collin) Klein. Adrian’s just trying to get up to speed where everybody else is at learning the offense.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO