I will be giving my vote to Shawn Hanegan for Select Board, and I strongly encourage you to do so too. We have both served on the Planning Board for nearly a decade, and as the individual who possibly has the most experience seeing how Shawn performs in a town committee setting, I can say without reservation that Shawn is not only highly qualified to become a Select Board member, but also is deeply committed to the Town of Bedford. There are lots of reasons why Shawn has my vote, but to keep this letter from rambling, I will focus on two.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO