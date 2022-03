The Cleveland Browns appear destined to break up with Baker Mayfield, even if they fail to land Deshaun Watson. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Wednesday that the Browns want “what they consider an adult” at the quarterback position, and that Mayfield does not fit that for them. Mortensen added that if the Browns fail to land Watson, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a name to watch for the Browns.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO