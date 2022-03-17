Bedford’s Annual Town Report ~ Available Online

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford’s 2022 Annual Town Report is available online. Its 168 pages are easily perused via the PDF made available on...

The Bedford Citizen

Planning Board Considers Zoning Bylaw Changes to Allow for “Village Center” Districts

At its March 8 meeting, the Bedford Planning Board discussed potential zoning bylaw amendments to establish a village center district in neighborhoods zoned Residence C. Village centers are generally defined as districts along a main street that contain a combination of residential, civic, religious, commercial, and mixed buildings and are accessible by foot.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s 2022 Town Election ~ Preliminary Election Results and a Possible Record Turnout

With a record turnout of 2,953 voters who braved cold weather, wind, and snow showers, Bedford’s 2022 town election resulted in several changes. Returning to elected office after a short hiatus, Mark Siegenthaler is the new Town Moderator; Shawn Hanegan moved to the Select Board from his seat on the Planning Board; Zoning Board of Appeals member Todd Crowley will join the Planning Board. Newcomers Padma Choudry (Library Trustee) and Nancy Wolk (Assessor) ran unopposed.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Schedules March 21 Review of Covid-19 Protocols for Annual Town Meeting

The Select Board will revisit its decision to require face covering at Annual Town Meeting during a newly-scheduled virtual meeting on Monday, March 21, starting at 7 p.m. The agenda, released Thursday afternoon, lists “Annual Town Meeting” at 7:10 p.m. It includes “final review and discussion of Covid-19 meeting protocols.” The agenda also features outdoor dining as well as a discussion of the future of remote board and committee meetings and an executive session.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Weekly Update ~ March 11, 2022

Editor’s Note: in this week’s message Superintendent Conrad speaks to a misuse of the BEST school directory, International Women’s Day, Bedford Dollars for Scholars, the 26th Annual Regional High School Art Show, Mama Mia! the BHS musical, as well as Covid protocols and case updates. Misuse of...
The Bedford Citizen

Polls Are Open Until 6 pm VOTE, VOTE, VOTE

If you haven’t voted yet, time’s wasting: the polls close at 6 pm, a Town Election stalwart urges, “I believe this is a YOUR VOTE WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE situation.”. The polls are open until 6 pm at John Glenn Middle School, 99 McMahon Road. See you there!
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Addendum to the March 21 Select Board Agenda

The agenda for the March 21 meeting of the Select Board has an additional item. Board Chair Margot Fleischman said late Thursday that the reorganization of the board — the election of a new chair and clerk — will be included. The reorganization traditionally has been the first item of business on the first agenda following the town election.
The Bedford Citizen

On Becoming an Inclusive Community: “Ask Who’s Missing; Make People Feel Invited, Help them to be Successful” ~ Priscilla Douglas

Priscilla Douglas lived on a pig farm in the 1950s near what is now Crosby Drive – a member of the only Black family in Bedford. Today her resume is replete with achievements in academia, government, and business: an Ed.D. from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, secretary in a gubernatorial cabinet, 20 years as an executive coach, an advisor to major corporations, the author of two books, chair of the Boston Public Library Board of Trustees.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Speaking Out For Diversity in Bedford

Diversity was discussed extensively during last week’s candidate forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters School Committee and the Bedford Family Connection. After the forums, several residents co-authored a petition in support of diversity, inclusion, and acceptance in our community: Bea Brunkhorst, Board of Health member; Shawn Hanegan, Planning Board member; Sheila Mehta-Green, candidate for School Committee; Emily Mitchell, Select Board member; and Brad Morrison, School Committee member.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Election Resources ~ League of Women Voters Questionnaire and Candidate Forum Videos with The Citizen’s Reports

Information for voters seeking information on the candidates running for office in Bedford’s March 12 election. The Bedford League of Women voters prepared information for voters, and The Citizen wrote about the forums. Click to review the League’s Questionnaire. The League also hosted forums for candidates in the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Removal of Three of Town’s Oldest Trees on Monday’s Select Board Agenda

The Select Board will hear appeals for the preservation of three trees that have been around since the turn of the century – the 18th century. That was the outcome of a statutory hearing conducted by Tree Warden Dennis Freeman last Thursday on plans to remove 53 trees that will allow realignment of the intersection of North and Chelmsford Roads and construction of a sidewalk on North Road nearby.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s 2022 Election ~ Videos

Video has played an important part in the 2022 Bedford election campaign. There were three forums produced by the League of Women Voters of Bedford, a special edition of Bedford Common featuring candidates in contested races, and one-minute campaign announcements available on Bedford TV’s YouTube channel. Thanks to Katie...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Regarding Shelia Mehta-Green, Candidate for School Committee

~ Submitted by Drs. Richard Kaiser and Elizabeth Peters Kaiser. As Bedford residents with children in our school system for over 20 years, we are enthusiastically writing this letter in support of Sheila Mehta-Green’s candidacy for Bedford School Committee. We have known Sheila, her husband and her two children for over ten years as our families went through the Bedford school system together.
