Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer is changing his tactics toward wildfires after seeing what has happened this fire season on red flag warning days. "We're going to put a whole firing team together with a firing boss," Beer said Tuesday. "What does that actually mean? I'm going to have a group of three to four firefighters that their sole job is, and I'll probably put them on overtime to come in on those days, probably like ten days a year that we're into that situation. Their sole job is to get in front of the fire, a mile or two ahead of it. They're going to start burnout operations right away in front of this thing, while all the other companies will do structure protection and work on mitigating the fire. We want the fire to run into a big black section that's already burnt out."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO