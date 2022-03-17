ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

 1 day ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media...

Reno County landfill now taking fire related materials

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Landfill is now taking debris from the damaged or destroyed properties from the Cottonwood Complex fire. The landfill had put a hold on fire related material to make sure that debris was properly extinguished. Director Megan Davidson says that anyone who brings in debris from the fire should let the person working the scale house know it is from the fire. This is so it can be recorded in their system and the landfill knows where in the pit the material is being placed.
Hutch PD: Body found on trail behind elementary school

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers of the Hutchinson Police Department responded to the area of the walking trail behind Plum Creek Elementary School, 901 E. 43rd, Hutchinson, KS for the report of an injured person. When officers arrived it was discovered that the person was...
Dillons to provide Test to Treat COVID program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillons stores, including the Dillons Little Clinic in Hutchinson, will provide “Test to Treat” for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 Following a positive test at The Little Clinic, patients will receive their antiviral prescription, which may be filled at a Dillons Health family pharmacy. Prescriptions for antivirals may also be filled at Dillons Health, if otherwise clinically appropriate.
Portion of Severance at 23rd Avenue closed starting Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that both north and southbound lanes of Severance Street will be closed from 23rd Avenue to Fairgrounds Park, along with the roundabout, for curb repairs. The closure will begin on Monday, March 21, and is expected to last five days, weather permitting.
Sheriff: Fire that destroyed Saline County bridge was arson

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating as arson an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a wooden bridge in the northern part of the county. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a motorist driving on Interstate 70 first reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. As it turned out, the fire actually was on a wooden bridge that connected some farmland with the "T" intersection of N. Simpson Road and Campbell Road, a short distance south of the interstate.
Third Thursday moving some activities indoors

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All outdoor Third Thursday activities, such as the LIVE painters, and Hutchinson Community Foundation Grant Award Ceremony, will be moved to indoor locations, due to much needed moisture moving into the area this evening. Those locations are on the flyer below.
Beer: Tactics continue to change as we learn more about wildfires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer is changing his tactics toward wildfires after seeing what has happened this fire season on red flag warning days. "We're going to put a whole firing team together with a firing boss," Beer said Tuesday. "What does that actually mean? I'm going to have a group of three to four firefighters that their sole job is, and I'll probably put them on overtime to come in on those days, probably like ten days a year that we're into that situation. Their sole job is to get in front of the fire, a mile or two ahead of it. They're going to start burnout operations right away in front of this thing, while all the other companies will do structure protection and work on mitigating the fire. We want the fire to run into a big black section that's already burnt out."
