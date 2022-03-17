ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets’ Ben Simmons gets epidural injection to relieve back pain

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Ben Simmons had an epidural injection this week to help relieve his back pain, after a top orthopedic expert told The Post the injured Nets star would need just such an injection.

It’s unclear when, or even if, Simmons will make his season debut. He first held out while with the 76ers, and since his trade to the Nets, he has been mired in a long ramp-up process that has been hampered by back soreness. Nets coach Steve Nash said the All-Star stayed in Brooklyn and had the injection while the Nets were on their trip to play the Magic.

“Ben had an epidural while we were in Orlando, the idea being to try to accelerate his recovery and take some of the irritation down,” Nash said. “So hopefully that will help him relieve some of the symptoms and be able to recover quicker and accelerate that process.”

The process has been long and winding, with stops and starts.

Simmons hasn’t played since last June 20, when he was with the Sixers, and is now dealing with at least his fourth back injury in the past two years. ESPN reported Wednesday the current problem is an irritation of the L4 disk of the lower spine, and that there’s hope he will be able to return for a “couple” of regular-season games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1AX2_0ehRc7PH00
Ben Simmons

Multiple orthopedists told The Post on Monday that Simmons was unlikely to play in the regular season. Dr. Rahul Shah, the Magic’s former team physician, surmised that Simmons would require an epidural cortisone shot, and possibly even offseason surgery, which the Nets hope to avoid.

“I don’t think anyone’s talked about a procedure, so that’d be a way-down-the-line scenario. We expect him back at some point,” Nash said. “I don’t think they’re in the dark as far as what’s hurting him. It’s just a matter of finding things that he’ll respond best to.”

While the epidural could alleviate the pain, it may not solve the root cause of Simmons’ back problem. If it works for a month or two, that would let Simmons get on the court, continue his ramp-up and, the Nets hope, get cleared to practice and eventually play.

If it doesn’t, that could indicate a need for more extreme measures. For now, however, the Nets and Simmons will wait to see if the injection takes hold, and if so, for how long.

“Yeah, see how it responds to the epidural,” Nash said. “Then maybe he can play.”

But staying on-brand for their tight-lipped ways, the Nets offered no timeline for when Simmons will get back on the floor.

“I don’t have any update on that,” Nash said. “No, it just depends, like I said, on the epidural and how he responds. And then we can start to formulate a plan.”

Simmons’ back has already blown up the Nets’ plans, such as the hope he would practice by last Saturday or the potential for a debut on Friday. Now the goal is for Simmons to make his first appearance with the Nets just before the April 10 regular-season finale.

“I don’t think that’s happening. I think the odds are against it. … Until you fundamentally change the underlying problem,” Shah told The Post. “I don’t think he’s coming back [this season].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MX3t_0ehRc7PH00
Ben Simmons

Simmons was the centerpiece of the Nets’ trade of James Harden to Philadelphia. He was runner-up for NBA Defensive Player of the Year last season, when he averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists, and the Nets are looking forward to getting him on the floor — whenever that may be.

“Ben’s a great fit for our group. He brings so many things that we need,” Nash said. “We still have to go through the process of incorporating him and finding that cohesion and understanding the rhythm and timing and all those things.

“We feel confident that our team can be extremely competitive and match up with anybody in a playoff situation. At the same time we’re not going to think too hard and long about ‘Do we have to wait for next year?’ No, we’re going to play what’s in front of us. … Hopefully he can come back because we think he’s a fantastic fit and he does a lot of things that we really need on the basketball floor.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson Pays Massive Respect To Kobe Bryant By Saying He Should've Been Drafted Over Him In 1996: "If I Was The 76ers, I'd Pick Kobe"

The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Rahul Shah
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Steve Nash
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Back Injury#The Post#Nets#Sixers#Espn#Magic
KESQ

Nets say Simmons had epidural to help improve back recovery

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons had an epidural this week that the Brooklyn Nets hope will help improve his back pain so he can play sometime this season. Coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Simmons had the injection while the Nets were in Orlando, where they beat the Magic on Tuesday night. He said the goal of the procedure was to relieve some of the irritation and accelerate Simmons’ recovery. Nash said the Nets will see how Simmons responds to the epidural before making a plan for the next steps in his rehab. He added that the Nets still expect Simmons back at some point this season.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy