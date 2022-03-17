ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers cut Randall Cobb’s salary

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers got underneath the salary cap Wednesday as required by league rules. It required some trimming. The Packers cut receiver Randall Cobb‘s salary by about...

Dawn Fritsche
1d ago

Glad he's staying, think Rodgers should have taken a pay cut so guys like Randall Cobb and Davante Adams could make more

Art Sutherland
1d ago

Sad that Rogers wanted more and others have to expect less. One man is not a team and to put hopes in a aging quarterback to take you to the Superbowl is dangerous.

