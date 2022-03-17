ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

High-speed chase from Ohio to Wheeling ends in parking garage, woman injured

By Taylor Long, John Lynch, Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — An official with the Wheeling Police Department confirms that there was a high-speed chase from I-70 in Ohio that ended in Wheeling at the 10th Street garage.

Officials say a man and woman were stopped on the interstate in Ohio by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for domestic violence but then sped away into West Virginia leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The vehicle entered the 10th Street garage where the man ran from officers and jumped off the 3rd floor of the garage. He was soon apprehended and taken to a local hospital

The woman was injured, say officials.

