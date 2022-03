HONOLULU(KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) have recovered nearly all of the weapons stolen from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DNLR) on Thursday. At least two suspects were arrested with stolen guns found in their possession. Police spent hours Friday searching a home just off of Round Top Drive not far from the DLNR baseyard where the burglary took place.

