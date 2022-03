Country star Alan Jackson is hitting the road again with the 16-date “Last Call: One More for the Road” tour, following his health struggles. “I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said in a press release. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow,” he notes, adding with a smile, “I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me….”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO