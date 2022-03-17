ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Giants lose All-Star Kris Bryant, add former Dodgers, Braves outfielder Joc Pederson in 1-hour span

By Alex Shultz
SFGate
 1 day ago
Joc Pederson of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after the 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 2, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants had a topsy-turvy Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:20 p.m., MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted that Giants third baseman Kris Bryant was bolting to the Colorado Rockies. The deal is reported to be for seven years and $182 million; last week, SF splurged on lefty All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon , and evidently, the team didn't want to spend a boatload on Bryant, too.

Losing Bryant undeniably hurts. He was a key contributor after being acquired at the 2021 MLB trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs, and talked glowingly about his new club. But there were rumors as far back as November that the Giants weren't actually thrilled with his contributions, and ultimately, they've decided to let their midseason acquisition leave town.

The Giants did move to shore up their outfield on Wednesday. Within an hour of the Bryant news breaking, Heyman also reported that San Francisco had signed Joc Pederson, a Palo Alto product.

Pederson, as you'll remember well if you're a Giants fan, was a longtime member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He recorded four season with 25-plus homers on the Dodgers, though his career batting average is a paltry .232. Most recently, he played with the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves, meaning he's joining the Giants as a reigning World Series champion.

Pederson's deal is reportedly for one year and $6 million.

