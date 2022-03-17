ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ed Sheeran's Shape of You song at the centre of his copyright court battle earns him £5m a year

By David Wilkes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The song at the centre of Ed Sheeran's copyright battle earns him and his co-writers £5million a year, the High Court was told yesterday.

The figure would have been higher but nearly 10 per cent of payments from 2017 No1 hit Shape Of You have been frozen.

The Performing Rights Society suspended certain payments when the dispute began in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrLNn_0ehRYeBD00
The song at the centre of Ed Sheeran's copyright battle earns him and his co-writers £5million a year, the High Court was told yesterday (pictured yesterday)

But revenues from streaming services could not be targeted.

Songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue claim the 'Oh I' hook in Sheeran's hit copies part of their song Oh Why, which was released two years earlier.

However, a music expert told the court yesterday that Shape Of You has 'distinctive differences'.

Forensic musicologist Anthony Ricigliano said it was unlikely that any similarities between the two songs 'result from copying'.

But another musicologist Christian Siddell said: 'The possibility of independent creation is... highly improbable'.

Sheeran and his co-writers deny allegations of copying. The case continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB9wp_0ehRYeBD00
Songwriters Sami Chokri (pictured) and Ross O'Donoghue claim the 'Oh I' hook in Sheeran's hit copies part of their song Oh Why

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran apologises to High Court for not providing computer he used to write Shape Of You – which could have contained evidence about what he listed to beforehand – as he denies being a ‘magpie’ who stole song parts

Ed Sheeran apologised to the High Court today for not disclosing a MacBook he used when creating Shape of You, as he described his songs as 'excitement bottles' and denied being a 'magpie' who stole parts of the hit from uncredited songwriters. The pop star, 31, has furiously rejected claims...
MUSIC
The Independent

Oh Why: The song Ed Sheeran is accused of stealing parts of ‘Shape of You’ from

Many Ed Sheeran fans are rushing to hear the song he is accused of stealing from for his hit single “Shape of You”.The singer-songwriter has appeared in court this week after standing accused by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue.They allege that Sheeran stole elements of 2017’s “Shape of You” from their own song, titled “Oh Why”.The pair claim that Sheeran’s song has taken “particular lines and phrases” from their own, claiming that his refrain of the words “Oh I” is “strikingly similar” to their delivery of the words “Oh why”.Judge Antony Zacaroli listened to both songs in court, with...
MUSIC
The Independent

Ed Sheeran sings ‘No Diggity’ by Blackstreet to make a point during court trial

Ed Sheeran sang Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” in London’s High Court during his copyright trial where it is alleged he stole the melody for “Shape of You”.Performing the song in an attempt to demonstrate how common the melody it uses is, Sheeran also sang part of Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good”.Sheeran is being accused by Sam Chokri of lifting a refrain from his 2015 single “Oh Why” but denies all accusations that he had ever heard the song before co-writing “Shape of You” with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.However, Sheeran admitted that the songs sound similar: “Fundamentally, yes, they are...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran is left furious at High Court copyright battle after one of his unreleased songs is mistakenly played out on speakers and he demands to know 'how have you got that?'

An unreleased Ed Sheeran song has been played by mistake as a High Court hears the singer-songwriter is an 'obsessive music squirrel' at the Shape Of You copyright battle. The singer looked confused when a short blast of music was heard in the hearing on Monday as he faced questions over how the 2017 number one song was created.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran song 'Shape of You' was written in couple of hours during 'frenetic, rapid process' Snow Patrol singer tells High Court copyright case as he describes idea of plagiarism as 'abhorrent'

Snow Patrol singer John McDaid has described the idea of plagiarising other people's work as 'abhorrent' in the High Court dispute over the copyright of a song he wrote with Ed Sheeran. Mr Sheeran and Mr McDaid, alongside co-author Steven McCutcheon are involved in a legal dispute with two songwriters,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright#Shape Of You#The High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Van Halen's Jump: how the band's biggest song was inspired by suicide, sick jokes and EVH vs DLR in-fighting

This week in 1984, Van Halen's Jump was no.1 in the US, a massive hit that symbolised the peak – and the end – of VH MK1. After seven weeks in the charts, on 25 February, 1984, Van Halen's Jump went to no.1 in the Billboard Hot 100. It was the peak of Van Halen MK1 but maybe the cover of the single – the image of a mischievous sprite with a cigarette in hand – alluded to some of the problems behind the scenes. Maybe this was a band that might experience some problems with the ageing process.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Dua Lipa Reclaims Her Viral TikTok Dance

Once the subject of harsh memes and brutal jokes, Dua Lipa has risen from the ashes and is reclaiming her once-cringey “Don’t Start Now” TikTok dance. In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the sensational singer opened up about the online bullying she faced and how she used her pain to become a better performer. First catching fire online in 2017, the social media app roasted the pop star for her less than stellar choreography and while the YSL Beauty brand ambassador was understandably distraught over the viral moment, she was happy to tell Jimmy Fallon how she’d grown from the moment.
THEATER & DANCE
musictimes.com

Avril Lavigne New Album 'Love Sux' Caught Taylor Swift's Attention

After a swift musical journey from contract signing to releasing her album in the span of four months, pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne receives a thoughtful gift from one of Pop music's queens. Avril signed last November 3, 2021, to her new label, DTA records. A week later, she had already...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy