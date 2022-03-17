ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jarnkrok traded to Flames by Kraken

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalgary Flames acquire forward Calle Jarnkrok from the Seattle Kraken for draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Calle Jarnkrok was traded to the Calgary Flames by the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. Seattle received a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
iheart.com

Kuemper Gets Another Shutout, Avs Top Kings, 3-0

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper is on a roll. Kuemper made 23 saves and recorded his second consecutive shutout and fifth overall this season to lead the Avalanche to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in southern California. Kuemper got some help from his offense...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Kallgren makes first NHL start for Maple Leafs

Pettersson day to day for Canucks; Poehling out indefinitely for Canadiens. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Erik Kallgren is making his first NHL start for the Maple Leafs against the Dallas Stars (TSN4, BSSW,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Pioneer Press

Tyson Jost looking forward to increased opportunity with Wild

Tyson Jost has scored at every level of his hockey career. Except with the Colorado Avalanche. After being selected by the Avalanche with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost became more of a checker than a scorer once he reached the NHL. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Canadian filled that role admirably, never once complaining about playing time, before being traded to the Wild on Tuesday for Nico Sturm.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Avalanche: 42 - 13 - 5 (89 pts) Kings: 33 - 20 - 8 (74 pts) The following players will not be active tonight due to injury: Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson, Andreas Athanasiou, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Flames need to ‘burn the boats’ at the 2022 trade deadline

When we previewed the current Calgary Flames season back in October, we framed the situation in the following way: “Welcome to the 2021-22 season, where the Flames will either turn the corner or probably face significant change.”. Good news: the Flames turned the corner (finally) and as they head...
NHL
NHL

Boston Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 15, that the team has signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract beginning this season with an annual NHL cap hit of $883,750. McLaughlin, 22, spent the last four seasons at Boston College, serving as the captain...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Tonight#New York Rangers#Nhl Draft#Sports#Jarnkrok Calgary Flames#Seattle#The Florida Panthers#The Nashville Predators
WPXI Pittsburgh

Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 26 - 25 - 8 (60 pts) Kings: 33 - 21 - 8 (74 pts) 12 of the Kings remaining 20 games come against divisional opponents. The following players...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Can Stars rebound in Montreal after rough night in Toronto?

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Dallas looks to get back on track in the second and final meeting of the season against the Canadiens. Stars (32-23-3, 67 points) vs. Canadiens (16-36-8, 40 points) Time/Location: 6 p.m. CT/Bell Centre - Montreal, QC. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM,...
NHL
NHL

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens host the visiting Dallas Stars for a St. Patrick's Day tilt on Thursday evening. The Bell Centre will be going green for the occasion, including decorations in the main concourse and green drinks at selected concessions. Outdoors in Canadiens Plaza, the pregame party will feature Irish music and the illuminated Go Habs Go sign will be lit up green.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL

Caps Down Jackets, 7-2

Playing the front end of a set of back-to-backs in Columbus on Wednesday night, the Caps kept the train rolling with a 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Anthony Mantha fueled Washington's offensive outburst with a pair of first-period goals and Vitek Vanecek was again stellar in the Caps' crease. Vanecek stopped 39 shots to record his sixth straight win, a career high.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES

FLAMES (37-16-7) vs. SABRES (20-33-8) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Sabres:. Points - Tage Thompson (44) Goals -...
NHL
NHL

Caps to Host Youth Hockey Night Presented by Thundercat Technology Sunday

Participation in youth hockey in region has grown more than 200% since captain Alex Ovechkin's draft year through Capitals youth hockey development programming. Arlington, Va. - The Washington Capitals will celebrate Youth Hockey Night presented by Thundercat Technology on Sunday, March 20, when the Capitals host the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena at 5 p.m. The first 5,000 youth hockey players to arrive wearing their youth team's apparel will receive Capitals-themed stick tape. Click here to purchase tickets.
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

Roslovic scores twice, helps Blue Jackets top Senators

OTTAWA -- Jack Roslovic scored twice for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. "I'm trying to build that structured game and be able to make plays consistently," Roslovic said. "Don't turn the puck over, just make the right plays and be a good all-around player.
NHL
NHL

Trade Deadline, Ovechkin discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Staff writer Tom Gulitti joins Roarke, Rosen to talk Giroux future, Vegas struggles. Alex Ovechkin's historic goal, the Washington Capitals hot streak and all the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline talk you can get is featured on this week's edition of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast. Tom Gulitti, NHL.com's Washington-based staff writer,...
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Sabres 1

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers secured their fourth straight victory and improved to 34-23-4 on the season with a commanding 6-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Place on St. Patrick's Day. Multi-point efforts from Connor McDavid, Kailer Yamamoto, Zach Hyman, Cody Ceci and Tyson Barrie led the way...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy