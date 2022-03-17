Jarnkrok traded to Flames by Kraken

Tyson Jost has scored at every level of his hockey career. Except with the Colorado Avalanche. After being selected by the Avalanche with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost became more of a checker than a scorer once he reached the NHL. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Canadian filled that role admirably, never once complaining about playing time, before being traded to the Wild on Tuesday for Nico Sturm.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO