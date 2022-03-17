Storm spotters keeping communities safe in tornado detection ‘dead zone’

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for late Thursday into Thursday night. The risks are for large hail and gusty winds primarily. A stray tornado is possible, but not too likely. The storm system responsible for this outlook was...
A stormy day is on tap for much of the eastern U.S. Monday as severe weather moves east after battering the central U.S. with deadly tornadoes over the weekend. More than 60 million people live where severe thunderstorms are possible Monday, the Storm Prediction Center said, with damaging winds the primary danger.
A cold front is approaching our area today and will bring Impact Weather from early this afternoon into the evening hours, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms being our biggest concerns. However, all modes of severe weather will be possible, including hail and even an isolated tornado, primarily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
Madison County Emergency Management confirms six people have died after a tornado rolled through southwest Iowa Saturday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The...
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — As tornado season approaches, Ardmore residents are learning just how to prepare for future storms. The National Weather Service forecast office in Norman hosted one in a series of storm spotter training seminars Saturday at the Ardmore Convention Center. This is the 10th year the...
DES MOINES — The experts now say at least four tornadoes touched down in southern Iowa late Saturday afternoon, claiming seven lives and damaging or destroying more than 50 homes. Meteorologist Chad Hahn, at the National Weather Service, says much of the area that was hit by the twisters...
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs community is pulling together for a family who lost a father and two young children in an Iowa tornado. The EF-4 tornado touched down in central Iowa on Saturday. The Bolger family of five lost 37-year-old father Michael Bolger, 5-year-old Kinlee and...
Strong winds from a thunderstorm swept through your neighborhood, causing damage to homes, businesses and trees. People claim it was a tornado that caused the damage, but how can you be sure? That’s where the National Weather Service steps in. Whenever a tornado is believed to have occurred, a...
Spring is around the corner, which means severe weather season for many states including Texas and the Big Country. But, how well will you be prepared if a severe thunderstorm spawned off a tornado where you live?. While tornadoes are one of the most fascinating weather phenomenons that mother nature...
FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A COLD FRONT COULD BRING STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TO PARTS OF THE MID-STATE. TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY ARE ALSO FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS. Overnight, clouds will start to move in with lows dropping into the mid 50s. A...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Weather alerts are in effect from Oklahoma all the way to Maine. Snow, heavy rain and even tornadoes are possible with an overnight system. The severe weather threat includes north Texas and central Oklahoma, including the Dallas and Oklahoma City metro areas. Storms will be arriving there late Wednesday.
SEVERE weather is forecast for parts of the US this weekend with damaging wind, tornado threats, and hail expected to batter eastern states. The storm forming in the south will make its way up to the East Coast by Friday, dumping a few inches of rain across several states. The...
As a volunteer firefighter, my dad would always have to go out during storms to be the tornado spotter. He would get in the firetruck and head to the highest point of our small town with the best vantage point and watch the storm roll in. I do that now...but...
An extremely slow weather system will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms from Louisiana to the Carolinas and Florida through the end of the week, with some of the storms becoming severe. Storms have the ability to produce localized tornadoes and hail. At 8:20 p.m., Meteorologist Reed Timmer verified a tornado...
Showers and storms have reappeared in the east coast of the United States, and the wet weather is not forcasted to let up until the end of the week. Meanwhile, storm activity in the west has been creating havoc, along with a low-intensity heatwave. Since Friday, lightning strikes have caused...
Our area is under a Slight to Enhanced risk of severe storms (Level 2 to 3 out of 5) for late tonight into tomorrow morning with storms most likely occurring between 4am and 8am. Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail could occur with any severe storms that form. Be...
On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
